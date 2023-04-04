Is Bill Belichick Looking to Trade Mac Jones?

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was reportedly shopped to other NFL teams this offseason, according to an April 2023 report from Mike Florio of NBCSports.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, [Bill] Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason,” Florio says.

While the full list of teams is unknown, the report does provide a few potential destinations, including the Texans, Raiders, Buccaneers and Commanders.

In February 2023, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made an appearance on Fox Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” and said, “We’re blessed to have a great young quarterback in Mac Jones and I’m a strong believer in him and his development.”

While that sentiment may have reigned true at the time, just a month later Kraft openly discussed the idea of trading for former MVP Lamar Jackson and did all but shut down the idea of doing so.

Per a SportsIllustrated story from March 2023, Kraft told reporters, in regards to trading for Jackson, “That’s Bill’s [Belichick] decision.”

While that comment may not be directly tied to Jones’ future with the franchise, it did little to inspire confidence in it.

A Rocky Start to Mac Jones’ Career

Mac Jones has had an up and down start to his NFL career.

Selected in the first round by arguably the NFL’s most successful franchise, Jones joined the New England Patriots in 2021 with very high expectations. Many compared the young signal caller to none other than Tom Brady, citing his play style and mental grasp of offensive concepts.

"[Mac Jones] is as good as Tom Brady, or probably better than Tom Brady was, when he became the QB of the Patriots." —@Realrclark25 👀 pic.twitter.com/EVhYGZHFDS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 15, 2021

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, in a February 2021 story from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, said, “I hate to say it, but [Jones] kind of has a bit of Tom Brady in him,” the analyst continued, “I’m not saying he will ever be Tom Brady (…) But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart.”

While his first season in New England was mostly successful, earning the rookie quarterback a Pro Bowl nod and All-Rookie Honors, his second season was a disaster in comparison.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Jones’s offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, was hired away by the Las Vegas Raiders, and rather than replacing the coach, Belichick and company opted to go without a coordinator for the 2023 season, relinquishing offensive coordinator duties to two former defensive coaches, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

New England finished just 8-9, averaging only 21.4 points per game, and Jones was even benched for rookie Bailey Zappe at various times throughout the year.

While it’s obvious the lack of a true offensive coordinator last season hurt Jones’ development, the young quarterback is still a prospect that many coaches dream of. A 6-foot-3, laser accurate, quick processing signal caller that is able to take what the defense gives him is something that will never go out of style in the NFL.

What Hiring Bill O’Brien Means to Mac Jones

Following the aforementioned disastrous 2022 season, Belichick and New England appeared to learn from their mistake and hired Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

O’Brien most recently spent two seasons with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as Bryce Young’s primary coach and play caller, but is more than familiar with the Patriots franchise.

He previously spent five years on the New England staff from 2007-2011, bouncing around various offensive assistant roles and eventually working his way up to coordinator.

In his time in both the NFL and college football ranks, O’Brien has designed impressive offensive schemes for many different types of quarterbacks, and is well respected for what he brings to the table as a coach.

In a January 2023 story, SportIllustrated’s Albert Breer said, “O’Brien’s institutional knowledge of the system that Josh McDaniel’s ran with Mac Jones as a rookie in 2021 is as deep as almost anyone’s,” he continued, “I’d say there’s a better chance [it works] this year than last.”

While the Patriots still have work to do in surrounding their young signal caller with the pieces necessary to succeed, hiring O’Brien will do nothing but help Jones’ development this season.