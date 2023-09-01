Alabama QB Situation Given Strong Take by Ex-SEC QB Jesse Palmer

Jalen Milroe will now join the fraternity of opening day starting quarterbacks from the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, September 2 when the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the field versus Middle Tennessee State.

But is there still the inevitability that Nick Saban will play multiple guys? Analyst and former SEC quarterback for Florida Jesse Palmer seems to believe so.

Palmer Looks at Past History of Saban and Handling QBs

The longtime ESPN analyst, who spoke to Heavy on Alabama on the eve of College Colors Day on Friday, September 1, believes that there’s a chance ‘Bama fans will still see more than one QB behind center.

“We’ve seen historically Nick Saban has started seasons playing two different guys,” Palmer shared. “Then one guy separates himself and takes the reins and leads the team the rest of the year. I can definitely see that situation arising again.”

It’s happened before with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Most recently Mac Jones and Bryce Young were embroiled in splitting duties. Ultimately, Saban and the Tide settled on one guy.

Of the four, only Hurts finished his college career at a different place in Oklahoma. The other three ended up becoming either a first overall pick or went in the top 20 of their draft class.

Palmer on What he Believes is Pivotal Element in Keeping Alabama QB job

Playing QB at Alabama has been considered one of the more intense job battles on the planet — considering the national titles that glisten inside the Tuscaloosa campus and the QBs who became pros from the Tide assembly line.

But is this situation involving Milroe different? Especially with a transfer and a past five-star prospect additionally vying for the position? Palmer shared what he believes is the key for this time around in front of Saban.

“It’s interesting: Which guy has the best handle on Tommy Rees’s offense?” Palmer asked. “Tyler Buchner is probably the guy you would think, the transfer from Norte Dame that Rees recruited who’s very athletic and can run a little bit. But Jalen Milrose is a guy who we’ve seen can make plays with his feet when he was in for an injured Bryce Young. Ty Simpson is a guy who was highly recruited and has ability.

Still, overall, Palmer isn’t one who believes one guy will be settled all the way through in Tuscaloosa.

“It would not surprise me at all if you saw multiple guys go,” Palmer said.

Palmer Helping Promote College Colors Day

Palmer took the time out from his busy schedule of juggling analysis duties and hosting the ABC series “The Bachelor” to “Fan Out Loud” for this weekend.

He took part in the social media challenge in wearing his school colors from his Gainesville days as part of Week 1 of the CFB season. But while he wore UF colors in representing his alma mater, he’s encouraging Alabama fans and CFB fans across the country to wear their school pride for Friday.

“I’m rocking the orange and blue, it runs in my veins and I’m sharing it on social media. I’m encouraging CFB fans not just in America, but all around the world, whoever your team is and whoever you’re affiliated with, put on the gear, get in the conversation, get on social media, share it and use the hashtag college colors day and fans can also go on website for a chance to win tickets to the national championship game in Houston. This is an awesome initiative and it’s coming at the best time of year,” Palmer said.

Information on how to enter the sweepstakes can be found here.