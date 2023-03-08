Alabama’s Jordan Battle Opens Up on 2023 QB Battle: ‘He Was My Guy’

NFL-bound former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has revealed that Jalen Milroe was one of his closest friends during his time in Tuscaloosa, but he didn’t let that affect his opinion on the Crimson Tide quarterback battle.

Battle believes both Crimson Tide quarterback options, Milroe and Ty Simpson, have a genuine love for the game of football. “Just the fire and the energy those guys have, both of them love the game of football, you can tell,” he told reporters at the NFL Combine on March 2.

Milroe, though, was Battle’s guy. “He was my guy,” Battle said, likening him to family. “He’s actually one of my little brothers, I call him. Him and Terrion Arnold were my guys when I was there. I love the progress that Jalen has made.”

Battle did give Simpson credit for his work on the scout team during his redshirt 2022 season, though. ““I love the progress that Ty has made,” Battle gushed. “Ty was giving us amazing looks last year in scout, and I feel like he has a great future ahead of him, as well.”

Whoever wins, Battle looks forward to Milroe and Thompson competing in spring practice to see who will lead new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ offense this summer. “That’s gonna be a great competition,” Battle said.

Jahmyr Gibbs Showers Praise on Jase McClellan

Battle wasn’t the only former Alabama player to endorse his former teammates at the 2023 NFL Combine. Jahmyr Gibbs — who has raised his draft stock due to an impressive 40-yard dash time — showered praise onto his former running mate in the Crimson Tide running back room, Jase McClellan, while speaking to reporters on March 4.

“I love Jase,” Gibbs said. “He puts in the work every day, a hard worker. He knows his stuff, too. A very great blocker, a very great runner. He’s made a lot of explosive plays since he’s been at Alabama. He’s made a lot of key plays for our team when we needed him the most.”

Gibbs also shouted out Roydell Williams and the rest of the Alabama running back room. “I think he’s gonna do a great job, him and Roydell and all the other backs,” Gibbs said.

Alabama Spring Practice, NFL Pro Day Schedule Revealed

All of Alabama’s highly-touted returnees will be showcased during spring practice, and the Crimson Tide practice schedule has been revealed.

Alabama’s “A-Day” spring game will start at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 22 per the football program’s official Twitter account. Per AL.com’s Mike Rodak, that ties 2017’s “A-Dauas the latest spring game for the program since 1987, when it was April 25.

It was also announced that spring practice will begin on March 20, with 14 sessions spread out over five weeks, including closed scrimmages on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 15, before culminating in the annual exhibition the following Saturday.

Finally, Alabama’s Pro Day will take place on March 23. Bryce Young is expected to throw after not doing so during the NFL Combine.