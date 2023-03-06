Jahmyr Gibbs Raises Draft Stock With NFL Combine Showing

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs turned heads at the 2023 NFL Combine with a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash time — the seventh fasted 40-yard dash time in the history of the Combine by a running back — and his pass-catching ability on March 5, the penultimate day of the NFL draft’s league-wide open scouting showcase.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards called Gibbs one of the Combine’s biggest winners, noting that his performance offset some of the physical attributes that may have given NFL general managers qualms. “Gibbs does not weigh the prototypical 220-pounds, but he also measured 5-foot-9,” Edwards noted. “His body movement is really fluid and that was evident as he glided through the drills. When he had the opportunity to showcase his strength catching passes, he excelled.”

According to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, Gibbs, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, and East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell all brought their stock up. “Each player undoubtedly raised his draft stock following their performances at the combine,” he said. Gibbs was the 14th ranked prospect and second running back overall behind Bijan Robinson on CBS Sports’ prospect rankings. It’s possible Gibbs put himself closer (or possibly even above) Robinson with his strong Combine showing.

Jahmyr Gibbs Has Met With Cowboys

Gibbs reportedly met with Cowboys scouts — something Texas’ Robinson has yet to do despite the proximity of Dallas to Austin — according to DallasCowboys.com’s Hailey Sutton. Sutton revealed that Gibbs would welcome the opportunity to be a Cowboy. “Jahmyr Gibbs says he has met with the Cowboys, and would love the opportunity to play in Dallas.”

One connection Gibbs has with the Cowboys organization is through his former running backs coach at Georgia Tech from 2019-2021 and former Dallas running back and coaching assistant Tashard Choice. Gibbs credited much of his collegiate success to Choice. “Credits his college RB coach and former Cowboys running back (Tashard Choice) for his success at the college level,” Sutton said.

Choice, like Gibbs, moved on from the Yellow Jackets program in 2022. The 38-year-old former Dallas running back coached Gibbs’ primary draft competition Robinson. That Robinson has the shared link of Choice to Dallas and didn’t get a draft interview could indicate they don’t believe the former Longhorn will be available by the time they draft at 26. Alternatively there could just be a genuine preference to Gibbs.

Falcons Have Also Met With Georgia Born Jahmyr Gibbs

Another potential NFL option for Gibbs is returning to his home state of Georgia to play for the Falcons. Gibbs was born in northwest Georgia in Dalton, a city of 34,000 residents roughly an hour and a half outside of Atlanta.

While speaking to a press scrum at the 2023 NFL Combine, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot confirmed that the franchise has met with Gibbs and Robinson at running back, offensive tackles Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) and Broderick Jones (Georgia), defensive ends Myles Murphy (Clemson), Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) and Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech), quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky).

A homecoming is evidently not out of the question for Gibbs, who has played just one year of his life outside of the Peach State while with Alabama in 2022.