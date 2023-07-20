Alabama TE Commit’s ‘Liked’ Tweets Hint at 2 Possible 5-Star Additions

Is one of the more recent Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 verbal commits hinting at two possible five-star additions choosing Tuscaloosa soon?

Four-star tight end Caleb Odom of Carrolton, Georgia — who made his verbal commitment to head coach Nick Saban and the Tide on Friday, July 15 — hit the “like” button on two possibilities on Thursday, July 20, which are signifying the Tide could be swooping up two blue chip prospects.

The Posts Involving the Tide That Caught Odom’s Attention

Odom caught wind of one post involving a fellow Peach State standout set to announce his decision on August 22: Edge rusher Eddrick Houston of Buford, who is the nation’s No. 5 ranked defensive lineman by 247Sports.

“If Eddrick Houston pull up to Bama cookout it’s a wrap,” one Alabama fan said on Twitter Thursday, which prompted a “like” from Odom.

That fan is referencing to the Tide’s recruiting tactic called “Crimson Cookout” which has been used to lure recruits into choosing Alabama. It’s the same tactic that helped convince cornerback commit Jaylen Mbakwe to choose the Tide along with quarterback Julian Sayin and interior offensive lineman Joseph Ionata.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston, who is also the state of Georgia’s No. 6 overall prospect for the 2024 class, is currently listed as “warm” for Alabama by 247Sports. However, national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong has given his crystal ball projection to Ohio State for Houston with a 100% confidence score. Still, a lot can change for a recruit and as Alabama fans have seen, a prospect can be persuaded by the Tide — especially if they play in the trenches considering Alabama’s streak of producing NFL caliber front seven defenders.

But he’s not the only five-star prospect who could choose ‘Bama. Odom hit “like” on another theory involving the Tide: Georgia linebacker commit Demarcus Riddick of Clanton, Alabama deciding to stay in-state and head to Tuscaloosa. Keegan Pope of On3.com reported that Alabama is one of two schools alongside rival Auburn who are trending up to flip the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder.

Pope writes how while Riddick remains committed to the two-time national champions, he hasn’t been shy about taking other visits. He did take an official visit to Alabama back in June 2023. Riddick is expected to re-announce where he’s heading on Wednesday, July 26.

Pope and On3 have the Tide holding the edge over their Iron Bowl rivals — handing Alabama a 39.2% chance to complete the flip of Riddick compared to Auburn’s 31.2% confidence rate.

Director of recruiting for On3 Chad Simmons additionally wrote how “Communication with Georgia has died down some, but based on intel, it is still consistent with Alabama and Auburn” regarding Riddick.

Why “Likes” Should be Taken Seriously

In circling back to Odom, there will be college football fans who may think nothing of Odom pressing “like” on social media.

However, in an era reliant on the internet and with the popularity sites like Twitter have had on recruits like Odom, the “likes” still are enough to pique the interest of Tide fans who follow recruiting.

It’s the early signal that Alabama’s staff are grinding away at completing the recruitment of a pair of five-star players…or perhaps Odom himself is increasingly confident that two new ‘Bama teammates of his are on their way in joining him for this recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Odom turned down in-state Georgia and other SEC competitors in Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M to verbally pledge to Alabama. If the Tide gets Houston and Riddick to commit, it would hand Alabama its fourth and fifth five-star commits. Sayin, Mbakwe and in-state wide receiver talent Perry Thompson are the current five-star pledges for Saban and the Tide.