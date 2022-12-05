Alabama Football Losing Key Piece in Offensive Trenches to Transfer Portal

Javion Cohen, the starting left guard for the past two seasons for Alabama football, has entered his name in the transfer portal — weakening an area of concern for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons as the dominant offensive lines of Alabama’s past become even more distant memories. Cohen announced his decision via his Twitter on December 4 and shared the following message to his coaches, friends, and fans:

“I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me. Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the entire University of Alabama for supporting me these past three years. It has been a hell of a ride and I am thankful for the memories and brotherhood I have created over my time here. With all that being said, I would like to announce I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Cohen was named to the 2020 SEC All-Freshman Team as a backup, while the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for ‘recognizing the toughest, most physical offensive line in the country,’ via the award’s official website.

Trey Sanders Asks Deion Sanders if There’s Spot Open at Colorado

Alabama has been losing plenty of talent via the transfer portal since the regular season finale against Auburn in the Iron Bowl on November 26. Trey Sanders, a graduate transfer, took to the portal before that game on November 22 after failing to find a steady role in the Crimson Tide backfield in his four years in Tuscaloosa.

The former 5-star running back surprised many when he tweeted at new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders (no relation) asking if there was a spot for the IMG Academy product in Boulder:

Sanders has already begun the process of building an Alabama-to-Colorado pipeline, allegedly eyeing current Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding for a role on his Buffaloes support staff.

Nick Saban Talks Alabama Football Missing College Football Playoff

Alabama football has been an institution in the College Football Playoff, missing the sport’s postseason just once in 2019. Ranked No. 5 in the final CFP rankings on December 4, the Crimson Tide are now playing Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — and will be missing several key contributors from this past season due to the transfer portal in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.

Nick Saban told ESPN on their College Football Playoff Selection Show what he and his team were feeling in the wake of missing out on the Playoff. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN Sunday. “We wanted to see our team have an opportunity to play and get into the playoffs. We’re going to get an opportunity to play someone somewhere in a good game. That’s going to be an opportunity for our players to create value for themselves and show what kind of team we really have.”

Saban shouted out the guys who are participating in the Sugar Bowl, vowing to give them as much support as possible. “We certainly have a great amount of appreciation and respect for the guys who are going to finish the season with the team, and we’re going to do the best job we can to help put those guys in a position where they have a chance to be successful,” Saban said during a December 4 virtual news conference. “There will be some opportunity for some new guys, no question. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”