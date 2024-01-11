Alabama Football Could Poach $110 Million 2-Time Champ as Next Coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide are searching for the program’s next coach, and Clemson Tigers legend Dabo Swinney is sure to garner consideration. Swinney has long been linked to Bama as Nick Saban’s possible successor.

The longtime Clemson coach is a former walk-on receiver for the Crimson Tide. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports that Swinney is among the top potential candidates to be the next Alabama coach.

“Clemson’s Dabo Swinney played at Alabama. He also beat his alma mater and Saban for two national titles,” Feldman wrote in a January 10, 2024 story titled, “Who could replace Nick Saban at Alabama? Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian and other candidates.” “He’s been a great fit for the Tigers, but it feels to many around the sport that he’s struggled adapting to life with the transfer portal.

“His program has backslid in the past few years. After six top-four finishes (and those two national titles), the Tigers have finished No. 14, No. 13 and this year No. 20. There’s skepticism he would want to replace Saban, and it’s unclear if Alabama would come after him.”

Potential Alabama Football Target Dabo Swinney Signed a 10-Year, $115 Million Contract With Clemson in 2022

Swinney signed a 10-year, $115 million contract extension with the Tigers in 2022. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Swinney’s buyout at Clemson is $7.5 million.

The Clemson coach has lost a bit of his shine in recent years given his reluctance to embrace the transfer portal and comments about collegiate players earning money. It is hard to argue with Swinney’s resume as a two-time national champion and an eight-time ACC champ. During a 2018 interview with Mobile’s WNSP 105.5 FM, Swinney discussed the ongoing Alabama rumors.

“I always smile,” Swinney remarked at the time, per AL.com. “I understand it. That’s kind of the world we live in. I live in the here and now. I stay focused on where I am. I’m incredibly happy here at Clemson. I love where I am. This is my 16th year at Clemson. It’s not like I haven’t dug my roots in here. …

“It’s a special special place that we love dearly. I’ve had three or four opportunities to leave Clemson over the years. This is a place we still have a lot of work left to be done. The dream was to win a national championship here. We’re so happy we could prove we could do that.”

Alabama Coach Odds: Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Are the Favorites to Be the Next Bama Coach

Feldman reported that additional candidates to succeed Saban as Alabama head coach also include Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. Lanning is a heavy favorite in the Las Vegas odds at -300, BetOnline.AG.

Lane Kiffin (+700), Sarkisian (+800), Norvell (+1000) and DeBoer (+1400) are also among the Vegas favorites. Swinney is well down the Alabama odds at +1600.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported on December 31 that there was a growing buzz about Saban’s possible retirement. The college football insider listed Lanning, a former Georgia and Alabama assistant, as a leading candidate.