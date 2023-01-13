Analysts React to Pete Golding Alabama for Ole Miss

The first domino has fallen for Alabama football, with Pete Golding having officially left Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide program for Ole Miss after serving as the defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa since 2018.

Pete Golding is leaving @AlabamaFTBL to replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at @OleMissFB, sources tell ESPN. Golding has been with Nick Saban at Alabama since 2018, the last four seasons as defensive coordinator. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 13, 2023

While many Tide fans will celebrate Golding being gone, SEC Network host and former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic lauded Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss brain trust for bringing him to Oxford:

Great get for @Lane_Kiffin & OM. Pete can coach & recruit. This isn’t what some Bama asst movement in the past has been. https://t.co/RMolGkHaVb — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 13, 2023

David Pollack of ESPN — a former Georgia receiver notorious for telling Nick Saban during the College Football Playoff championship broadcast that Georgia has replaced Alabama as the team to beat in college football — doesn’t believe Saban is done making changes to his staff:

I think this is the first of many coaching changes @AlabamaFTBL this off-season. https://t.co/NgTQRFshNs — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 13, 2023

NHL Network and MLB Network researcher Jessica Brand thinks this isn’t a good thing for Alabama:

So I study Saban’s defenses lots. Golding wasn’t the most innovative blitzer. But. I’m probably the rare person who watches Alabama every down and thinks this isn’t good for the Tide, and a solid get for the Rebels. Also think most replacements are likely lateral moves at best. https://t.co/AOJexymIBQ — Jessica Brand (@JessicaDBrand) January 13, 2023

FOX 5 Atlanta’s Josh Voight thinks this was a win-win move for everyone involved:

This is probably for the best for everyone. https://t.co/UilJ6wMNLw — Josh Voight (@JoshVoightNews) January 13, 2023

Time will tell to see who’s right about this significant coaching change for two of the top SEC West teams of the past several seasons.

Alabama Football Fans Rejoice About Pete Golding Leaving

When it came to Alabama football fans, Pete Golding’s departure was popular.

Fans took to Twitter to announce to the news with jubilation, elation, and anything ending in “ation” that indicates happiness (WARNING — NSFW LANGUAGE):

Good riddance my man. Can I help pack your bags? https://t.co/UT4b3qTnps — Roll Tide Roll (@sabansarmy) January 13, 2023

There it is https://t.co/QOKRPbrmL7 — Jon P (@BamaGrad00) January 13, 2023

Been saying this for how many months? LETS FUCKING GOOOO. @Dlowe_RTR https://t.co/gbOUbKR11O — Cody LaDue🥋 (@CodyLaDue1) January 13, 2023

OH MY GOD I AM SO HAPPY https://t.co/LEEcvxaVtP — Joe Will (@SuperWillSports) January 13, 2023

Despite helping lead a dominant defense during the 2020 season, the drop-off in urgency many felt was plaguing Alabama ultimately led to Golding’s departure, which has yet to be reported either way as his own choice, a mutual decision, or an ouster imposed by Nick Saban.

Pete Golding Told Reporters He Had No Plan to Leave Alabama

Back during a December 29 press conference before Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State — one the Crimson Tide won handily 45-20 — Pete Golding intimated that he had no plans of leaving Nick Saban and co.

“I’m in no rush — I’ve said this before — to be a head coach,” Golding said. “There’s a lot more to that. I love game planning. I love being in the room with our guys. Obviously, I have to do a better job of putting them in a better position and continue to coach them better so they have a better product on the field. But, right now, I’m just worried about K-State and getting through this walk-through tomorrow.”

So much for that.