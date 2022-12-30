Pete Golding Expects to Remain with Alabama Football

While Alabama football could be losing its offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator Pete Golding doesn’t see himself anywhere else besides the Crimson Tide sidelines in 2023 and beyond — saying as much at a December 29 press conference ahead of the team’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on New Year’s Eve.

When asked about whether or not he intends to remain in Tuscaloosa next season, Golding’s response was right to the point. “I’m still under contract, so absolutely,” the Tide defensive coordinator said.

Recent rumblings surrounding Nick Saban’s coaching staff seem to point to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien — who is completing the second year of a two-year commitment to Saban — taking his talents to the New England Patriots to coach Mac Jones under Bill Belichick despite his insistence that he hasn’t discussed the opening.

Pete Golding on Defending Against Deuce Vaughn

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Nick Saban, Pete Golding, and the Alabama football defense during the Sugar Bowl will be defending Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who poses as a threat out of the backfield as both a rusher and a pass-catcher.

Golding was highly complimentary of Vaughn, comparing him to an NFL rushing great in the process. “He’s the [Darren] Sproles type,” Golding said. “He’s special with the ball in his hands. He reached top end speed very quickly. But, again, he’s one of the top receivers as well. So it becomes a matchup issue of who he’s on. And so to be able to stop the run, you can’t put a DB on this cat all game because he’s in the box and running gap schemes and everything else.

Golding conceded that Vaughn may be the best running back the Tide will see this year. “We’ve seen some backs, but I think he’s probably one of the better backs we have seen this year, for sure.”

Pete Golding on His Four Years with Nick Saban, Alabama Football

Pete Golding gave Nick Saban quite the compliment in calling him a straightforward boss who doesn’t play games — letting you know exactly where you stand and the quality of your performance without any guess work.

When asked to reflect on the last four years Golding has spent with Alabama football, he praised the transparency he’s gotten in Tuscaloosa. “He’s a great boss,” Golding said. “Obviously, people look at it. It’s black and white, you know? Just like for our players, there’s an expectation of your position. But it’s very black and while, and it’s detailed out what the expectations are. You go to work every day, and you try to achieve it.”

Golding called Saban the G.O.A.T. and praised the Crimson Tide head coach for teaching him more than just X’s and O’s. “…it’s awesome just being around the greatest coach of all time, day to day and all day and learning from him, not only defense, but how to manage a team, how to manage people,” he told the media scrum on Thursday. “So it’s been a really good experience for me.”