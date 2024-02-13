Alabama Football News: Kalen DeBoer Loses Multiple Coaches to NFL

Well, that was fast.

After just a month serving as new offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ryan Grubb is heading to the NFL — and back to familiar ground.

Grubb has been hired by new Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald to serve in the same role. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Bama’s OL coach Scott Huff is also headed to Seattle and will serve as Grubb’s O-line coach there. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report.

Seahawks Will Be Former Alabama OC Ryan Grubb’s First NFL Coaching Gig

Grubb and DeBoer were 24-2 during their two seasons together in Washington. The two coaches have worked together off and on since 2007, when DeBoer brought Grubb on to be his offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Sioux Falls.

Grubb’s pass-heavy attack helped former Washington quarterback Michael Penix throw for just under 5,000 yards last season. Now, he’ll be working with veteran QB Geno Smith.

“(Grubb has) been on my radar, watching his team perform throughout the season and obviously thinking that a situation like this might come about,” Macdonald said, per Seattle Sports. “And then getting to know him throughout the process and the type of guy he is – you know, he’s been a winner everywhere he’s been. I think it speaks to his football character and things that him and Kalen have done over time, everywhere they’ve gone they’ve really rebuilt the culture where they’ve been and and they’ve won immediately.”

You can get a gander at Grubb’s resume below:

South Dakota State: RBs Coach (2005)

South Dakota State: WRs coach (2006)

Sioux Falls: Offensive line coach, run game coordinator (2007–2009)

Sioux Falls: Offensive coordinator, QBs coach (2010–2013)

Eastern Michigan: Offensive line coach (2014–2016)

Fresno State: Offensive line coach, run game coordinator (2017–2018)

Fresno State: Assistant head coach, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach (2019)

Fresno State: Assistant head coach, OC/QBs coach (2020–2021)

Washington: Assistant head coach, OC/QBs coach (2022–2023)

Alabama: Assistant head coach, OC/QBs coach (2024-2024)

What Will Alabama Do at OC Now?

With Grubb now gone, it’s looking like DeBoer may be calling the plays on offense himself.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Kalen DeBoer calls the offense himself in Year 1,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote on X shortly after the news of Grubb’s departure broke.

Rittenberg also noted that tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard will “both likely to stay as co-OCs, which is significant. Sheridan could be playcaller, move to QBs.”

Last season under Grubb, Washington’s offense averaged 36.0 points and 462.1 total yards per game. His pass-heavy attack (the Huskies averaged 343.7 passing yards per game) was ranked second in the nation, and it’ll be interesting to see how DeBoer operates without his right-hand man.

“We’ve been through the fire for so many years together,” DeBoer told The Athletic about Grubb in December of 2023. “I can see play calls he’s building into the game plan and know exactly why he’s doing it and not even have to ask why he’s doing it.”

Now, Grubb and Huff are back in Washington on a completely different stage with a new chance to prove themselves, while DeBoer will have to prove himself without them.