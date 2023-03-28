Tennessee Titans GM Shuts Down Derrick Henry Trade Talk

At the annual meeting of NFL coaches and owners, Tennessee Titans first year general manager Ran Carthon was eager to shut down rumors that the team was shopping former Crimson Tide star Derrick Henry.

Carthon discussed reports of the team looking to trade it’s All-Pro back with ESPN’s Turron Davenport, saying, “There’s nothing new to report. It was an erroneous report that came out. I’ve spoken with Derrick’s representative and we’re in a good place.”

#Titans GM Ran Carthon says both the team and Derrick Henry are in a good place when asked about the relationship after theu were reportedly shopping him. pic.twitter.com/47B5QjYB7O — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 28, 2023

Henry, who rushed for over 1,500 yards in 2022, was reportedly shopped around at the NFL combine as well as several other notable NFL stars, according to a report from Bally Sports’ Michael Silver.

A second round draft pick in 2016, “King Henry” has already put together a near Hall of Fame caliber career in his time in Tennessee. He’s ran for over 8,300 yards and holds one of just eight 2,000 rushing yard seasons in NFL history. Not to mention, Henry is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and two-time season leader in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

While the running back position is obviously one that has dipped in significance with the emergence of high powered passing attacks and fast paced offenses, a talent like Henry is one that does not come around often.

What “El Tractorcito” is able to do on a week in, week out basis is something that is hard to truly quantify.

How Henry Became “King Henry”

Hailing from Yulee, Florida, Henry was a five-star prospect in the 2013 class and rated as the No. 12 overall player in the nation, per 247Sports.

He chose Alabama over a plethora of other division one offers and quickly made his presence felt as a member of the Tide. In Henry’s freshman season, he saw action in 12 games and rushed for nearly 400 yards on just 35 carries.

As a sophomore, the behemoth back took on a larger role in the offense, splitting time with T.J. Yeldon as the starter. Henry appeared in all 14 of Alabama’s games, and ran for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns which led the team.

Finally, in 2015, Henry took over as the sole starter and put together one of college football’s most memorable seasons for a running back. The Yulee native ran for a whopping 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning him a Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Trophy and Walter Camp Award. Henry was also named a unanimous First Team All-American as well as SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry left the Tide as one of the most decorated running backs in college football history, and at his current rate, could do the same when he retires from the NFL.

Why Would the Titans Want to Trade Henry?

Although Henry has been nothing but elite since taking over as starter in 2018 and has shown few signs of slowing down, how long can this level of production truly last?

The bruising back has over 1,400 rushing attempts in the last five years and has already suffered one serious injury in 2021, missing half the season with a broken foot. As one of the NFL’s highest paid running backs, moving on from Henry sooner rather than later could be a smart move for the Titans if they wish to kickoff a rebuild under Carthon.

While a running back, even of Henry’s caliber, is unlikely to fetch much in terms of trade value, clearing a expensive contract could open money up for younger talent elsewhere.