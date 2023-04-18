Will Anderson Laments Over Most Painful Alabama Loss: ‘The Preparation Was So Good’

Former Alabama Will Anderson lamented on the April 18 edition of ESPN “First Take” about the most painful defeat the Crimson Tide suffered during the 2022 season, and of the two, the 32-31 loss to LSU on November 5 takes the cake over the 52-49 Tennessee loss on October 15.

“The LSU game, I think that’s the one that hurts more than any other game I lost, just because I felt like the preparation was so good,” Anderson said. “Everybody was on time, doing everything that we needed to do at practice. We didn’t have any re-starts. Practice was going smooth. That was just a really great week for us. I think, for the leaders, it just hurt us so bad, because what more could we have done? You know what I’m saying. That loss right there, it just comes down to locking in at the last play and everyone doing their job. We just had to cut down on the mental errors last year.”

Anderson did concede that the Alabama defense didn’t execute against the Volunteers in Knoxville either, but seemingly brushed it off in relation to the detail he went into describing the pain of the Crimson Tide’s overtime shortcoming in Baton Rouge against the Tigers.

“The Tennessee game, that was just one of those rough games, you know, where it was different, you know what I’m saying,” Anderson said. “We just had to do a lot better job executing a lot of stuff on the defensive side of the ball and just locking in.”

Will Anderson Would Take Bryce Young Over Tom Brady

In an ultimate teammate move, Anderson told ESPN “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith that he’d take former Alabama teammate Bryce Young over 5x Super Bowl MVP and 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady under center.

“I’m taking Bryce Young,” Anderson said defiantly. “I played with him, so.”

Smith fired back questioning how Anderson could say he’d take someone with not a single NFL snap under his belt over the most decorated quarterback in the history of pro football.

“You gonna say Bryce Young over Tom Brady? Tom Brady that just retired at 45 with 7 Super Bowl titles? Behind a dude that hasn’t played in the NFL one game yet? Is that what you are doing, Will? Come on, man,” Smith said back.

A Sign Bryce Young May Go First Overall in 2023 NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero, Young canceled the remaining pre-draft visits he had scheduled — meaning Young has potentially gotten a guarantee from the Carolina Panthers that he’d be taken with the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft on April 27.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall. Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall,” Pelissero said. “Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2.”

Young could start his career picked 198 spots ahead of Brady in late April.