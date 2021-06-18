WATCH Amari Bailey’s Mom Johanna Leia & Drake at Sierra Canyon Game

Johanna Leia is the mother of Sierra Canyon basketball star Amari Bailey. Leia caused an online buzz when she was spotted near music star Drake and Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan at a Sierra Canyon game. You watch video of the trio courtside below.

The Bleacher Report shared the video, writing on June 18, 2021, “Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥” Some fans speculated that Leia’s attractiveness might have drawn the stars, but there’s another star on the court at Sierra Canyon: Lebron James’ son, Bronny, who also plays for the team, according to Hiphopdx. Although she goes by Johanna Leia on social media, the site says her full name is Johanna Edelburg.

I mean… is this what your high school basketball games looked like? @Drake, @michaelb4jordan and plays like this… doesn’t get much better 🏀✨ pic.twitter.com/ZsmuyKgZ6u — Kristen Lago (@kristenmlago) June 18, 2021

It’s not unheard of for celebrities to turn out at Sierra Canyon games because of Bronny James. However, this time, it was Amari Bailey’s mom who stole the show.





Bronny James and Amari Bailey Put On a DUNK SHOW In Front of LeBron 😤🔥 Sierra Canyon beat Birmingham 94-74 in the first round of regionals tonight! Amari Bailey and Bronny James put on a dunk fest in front of LeBron James! Subscribe to SLAM HS for your daily 🔥 around high school basketball: slam.ly/sub2slamhs About SLAM Highlights: We were there, and now you're in the know. Tune-in for highlights… 2021-06-16T04:04:56Z

Amari Bailey’s Mom is a Former Model & Television Star

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

According to Sportskeeda, Johanna Leia is a former model for Wilhelmina and Ford who stars on the Lifetime reality series Bringing Up Ballers. She also formed a youth basketball camp called Superstar.

HITC reported that Bailey, 17, is a high school basketball player for Sierra Canyon, described as a “private, coeducational day school located in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Chatsworth.”

LeBron, Drake, JR Smith and Jared Dudley all showed up to Sierra Canyon to watch Bronny 👀 (via @kristenmlago)pic.twitter.com/COFXEaan5r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2021

According to TMZ, Drake was spotted giving Bailey a “pep talk” at one point. The site reported that LeBron James has brought stars to Sierra Canyon games before, and Drake has attended them previously.

Bailey’s mom is on Instagram. Her page includes the quote, “Life is one big menu… Pick what you want…” She describes herself as “Mother • Brand Ambassador • Entrepreneur.”

She posts glamour shots and photos of her in a swimming suit, along with videos of her son playing basketball.

She wrote about Amari on Instagram recently, saying, “I’m so proud of you Pooks… odd season, uncanny times, and Covid, but nothing stopped you! Nothing took you away from the game you love!!!! 10 Way!”

Fans Joked on Twitter About the Famous Attendees

This how drake was in the crowd while watching Amari Bailey play basketball pic.twitter.com/cP2qySVOE9 — my life is as bad as doc rivers rotations (@reesesmaxey) June 18, 2021

Fans thought the presence of Drake and Jordan at the game next to Bailey’s mom was pretty funny. Some people thought Drake’s presence was because of Leia’s looks.

“Man Drake so slick,” wrote one man on Twitter. “Dawg if y’all see Amari Bailey mom you will understand why he been hanging out with this kid.”

Man Drake so slick 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dawg if y’all see Amari Bailey mom you will understand why he been hanging out with this kid pic.twitter.com/Jcw3XsaygM — ST (@0subtweet) June 18, 2021

According to ESPN, Bailey is a 6 foot 4 inch tall 185 pound shooting guard from Chatsworth, California, who has committed to UCLA.

Drake’s sitting courtside for Sierra’s Regional Semi-finals and Amari almost caught a MEAN body just now. 😤 @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/18OV1oQhSH — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 18, 2021

Here are some of the other social media reactions:

“Drake ain’t slick going to Sierra canyon games just for amari Bailey mom lmaoo.”

Amari bailey getting on social media seeing his mom all over the tl : pic.twitter.com/KS7cDi78C2 — JEFE 🇩🇴 (@_WesDaGawd) June 18, 2021

“now i see why amari bailey be playing wit so much anger Rolling on the floor laughing the mom jokes prolly be going federal.”

“Yo there is absolutely no way Thats Amari Bailey’s mom man lmaoooooo.”

“Them boys pulled up for amari Bailey mom Face with tears of joy that’s what they came for.”

“I didn’t notice them either, however I did notice ol girl in the jeans with the ponytail.”

