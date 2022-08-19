Cardinals Mentioned as Trade Fit for Bears’ Offensive Starter

The Arizona Cardinals are in a lot of rumors right now. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was mentioned as a potential trade target, although it remains to be seen whether or not general manager Steve Keim will go for the big prize.

Undoubtedly, adding Smith would put that defense over the top, but the price for him would be massive. However, there is another Bears player that has been linked to the Cardinals in a potential trade, and this is far more realistic and would give Arizona some much-needed improvements on the offense.

That player is offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

The Cardinals Could Make a Run for Jenkins

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus gave 10 players who could be traded before the start of the regular season, and the Cardinals landed on this list as options for a few different players.

Smith is one of them, and Jenkins is another. Here’s what Spielberger said about the fit in Arizona:

The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a year-to-year basis to near-minimum contracts and eventually will need to find a long-term starter opposite the recently-extended D.J. Humphries on the left side. Perhaps Jenkins could serve as a cheap option for the next three seasons while Humphries, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins play on big contracts, with wide receiver Marquise Brown potentially getting an extension of his own in the near future.

After being drafted in the second round, Jenkins has not found success in the NFL, and the Bears moved up to take him after a stellar run at Oklahoma State.

After a rough couple of seasons, Jenkins has been improving this offseason and making a name for himself at training camp in Chicago.

Another Teven Jenkins rep at RG. Wins easily. The rest of the OL… yikes pic.twitter.com/JHyZt6P8jU — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported that the Bears were taking calls on Jenkins, which might be surprising since Chicago moved up to draft him in 2021.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

If they decide to move on, the Cardinals make a lot of sense, and the front of the offense would get a substantial boost.

The Cardinals Could be Very Active in the Trade Market

Smith was already rumored as an option, and now Jenkins pops up as a potential fit. Moreover, Spielberger gave Jenkins a 2023 fourth-round pick value, and if that’s all it takes, Keim and company would need to come calling right away.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella was mentioned as a trade target, and the Cardinals have been trying to move the former second-round pick for quite some time.

Oddly enough, the Bears could use Isabella, so an Isabella-Jenkins type of swap might make sense for both teams.

After Arizona inked Kyler Murray to an eye-popping $231-million extension, finding protection for him upfront should be priority #1 for Keim and his staff. If you can’t protect your quarterback, it will be a long season and a long career for a promising young signal-caller.

The Bears already traded away Khalil Mack this offseason to the Los Angeles Chargers, and if they can get some value for Jenkins and Smith, both players could be gone before Week 1 kicks off.