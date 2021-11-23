Injured Cardinals TE Turns to Twitter to Stay Involved on Game Days

Injured Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is finding ways to stay involved on game days even if he can’t join his teammates on the field.

Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Cardinals’ 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on October 10. Since then, he’s been treating fans on Twitter to weekly game-day posts and photos.

Williams changed things up in Week 11 when he introduced the To The Maxx award, a weekly honor for the player of the game as selected by the Cardinals TE, with “suggestions” from his Twitter followers.

Changing it up this week! I would like to Introduce the #ToTheMaxx Award. I’ll give this out to who I think is the player of the game each week, so hit me up with any suggestions during the game!#redsea @AZCardinals #1-0 pic.twitter.com/MTIdlYvEbz — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 21, 2021

Williams unveiled the award and tweeted a picture of the trophy prior to kickoff of the Cardinals’ 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 21. The trophy features a football player kicking back in a lounge chair with his hemet on, a football in one hand and a remote control in the other.

After the game, Williams announced the award’s inaugural winner:

Lots of Great choices… Only right for Goat McCoy to get the inaugural #ToTheMaxx Award! What a game! #RedSea #1-0 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/ADvgqLgQ9G — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 22, 2021

On Tuesday, November 23, Williams tweeted a photo of Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy looking shocked while holding the Week 11 trophy:

The man, the myth, the legend! @ColtMcCoy congrats on being the first ever #ToTheMaxx MVP of the game! pic.twitter.com/6gLqfWU4Rz — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 23, 2021

McCoy shouldn’t be surprised by the honor. He made the most of his third opportunity to start in place of injured QB Kyler Murray, completing 35 of 44 passes for a season-high 328 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a 23-13 victory.

Williams Calls Injury a ‘Speed Bump’ Williams was off to the best start of his seven-year NFL career before taking a helmet to his right knee in the second quarter against the 49ers. He had just picked up 16 yards and a first down when 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley delivered the hit. Williams was visibly in a lot of pain after the play, and players quickly realized the seriousness of the injury. Both teams gathered around him and wished him well as he was carted off the field. Williams had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in five games this season and was on pace to top his career-highs for catches (32) and receiving yards (268), both set during his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Williams turned to Twitter to thank fans for their support, calling the injury “just a speed bump not a road block” in his NFL career. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with support! Your thoughts and prayers mean more to me and my family then words can explain! This is just a speed bump not a road block for my career! Looking forward to being back and stronger next year! — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) October 13, 2021 He followed that up on October 17 with his first game-day tweet: 6-0!!!!! couldn’t be at the game, but I couldn’t be more juiced up right now watching from home! #RiseUp #AZCardinals @AZCardinals — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) October 17, 2021 The Cardinals showed how important Williams was to the offense when they traded to Zach Ertz on October 15. Williams, who is in the final year of his three-year deal with the Cardinals, applauded the move: Happy National Tight End day!!! Won’t be able to get after it. But I know my guy @ZERTZ_86 will be holding it down today against the Texans!!! #GAME DAY #AZCardinals @AZCardinals — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) October 24, 2021

Having Fun with ‘Superfan’ Photos

Williams took his Twitter game to the next level in Week 7 with the first of his “superfan” game-day photos. His first offering looked a lot like his To The Maxx trophy, with Williams wearing his helmet and jersey and getting “locked in” from his recliner.

For Week 8, Williams put together a parody of the viral photo of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury at his posh home in Paradise Valley, Arizona:

War Room 3.0 got my set up ready for tonight’s game! Might seem familiar to some but my backyard view isn’t as good as somebody I know! #RedSea #Birdgang @AZCardinals @NFL pic.twitter.com/d1SrON23th — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) October 28, 2021

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams doing his best Kliff Kingsbury impersonation 😂 (📸 @williams_maxx) pic.twitter.com/KNW7bOxzud — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2021

Williams’ Week 9 “superfan” photo featured his dog, Duke:

Everyone knows hydration is key to performance and recovery! Me and Duke are getting ready for game time! #Superfan #RedSea @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/PlbPsE7H2M — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 7, 2021

Duke returned in Week 10 for a tribute to former Cardinals safety Pat Tillman, who left the team after the 2001 season to join the Army Rangers. Tillman later gave his life for his country when he was killed by friendly fire on April 22, 2004, while on patrol in Afghanistan.

Duke and I are proud to honor Pat Tillman and everyone in our military as part of Cards Salute to Service! Thank you for all the sacrifices to protect our freedom! #Superfans #Redsea #1-0 #Thankyou @AZCardinals @NFL pic.twitter.com/Ogl9hwx5MI — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 14, 2021

