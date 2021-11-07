Injury Sidelines Cardinals QB Kyler Murray for 1st Time in NFL Career

Kyler Murray will miss a game for the first time in his NFL career when the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 7.

Murray, who injured his left ankle late in the Cardinals’ 24-21 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on October 28, was ruled out against the 49ers just 90 minutes before kickoff in Santa Clara, California.

The Cardinals also will be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been battling a hamstring injury.

Murray didn’t practice all week following the “day-to-day” ankle injury, but Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the QB didn’t necessarily need to practice to play against the 49ers.

“He’s the type of player, with his ability, his understanding of the system now, as long as he’s getting the mental reps, we feel good about him going out there and executing,” Kingsbury said.

That means the Cardinals either did not feel good about Murray’s ability to be effective with the injured ankle or they didn’t want to risk making matters worse.

“There’s a fine line you walk there,” Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday, November 3. “(It’s) a 17-game season; you’ve got to be smart. We’ve got some big games coming up. So we’ll do what’s best for the organization and do what’s best for him.”

It’s the first time Murray has missed a game in his three-year NFL career. The Cardinals QB battled injuries during his first two seasons in the league but still started all 16 games both seasons.

Murray seemed optimistic about his chances to play when he met with reporters Wednesday, November 3.

“It’s good,” he said when asked about his ankle. “(I’m) just taking it one day at a time and seeing where it goes.”

Murray came up limping after being tackled by Packers safety Darnell Savage with about a minute left in the game against the Packers.

Fox’s Jay Glazer later reported that Murray had suffered an ankle sprain and could miss miss up to three weeks.

