Injury Sidelines Cardinals QB Kyler Murray for 1st Time in NFL Career

Kyler Murray will miss a game for the first time in his NFL career when the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 7.
Murray, who injured his left ankle late in the Cardinals’ 24-21 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on October 28, was ruled out against the 49ers just 90 minutes before kickoff in Santa Clara, California.
The Cardinals also will be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been battling a hamstring injury.
Murray didn’t practice all week following the “day-to-day” ankle injury, but Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the QB didn’t necessarily need to practice to play against the 49ers.
“He’s the type of player, with his ability, his understanding of the system now, as long as he’s getting the mental reps, we feel good about him going out there and executing,” Kingsbury said.
That means the Cardinals either did not feel good about Murray’s ability to be effective with the injured ankle or they didn’t want to risk making matters worse.
“There’s a fine line you walk there,” Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday, November 3. “(It’s) a 17-game season; you’ve got to be smart. We’ve got some big games coming up. So we’ll do what’s best for the organization and do what’s best for him.”
It’s the first time Murray has missed a game in his three-year NFL career. The Cardinals QB battled injuries during his first two seasons in the league but still started all 16 games both seasons.
Murray seemed optimistic about his chances to play when he met with reporters Wednesday, November 3.
“It’s good,” he said when asked about his ankle. “(I’m) just taking it one day at a time and seeing where it goes.”
Murray came up limping after being tackled by Packers safety Darnell Savage with about a minute left in the game against the Packers.
Fox’s Jay Glazer later reported that Murray had suffered an ankle sprain and could miss miss up to three weeks.
Colt McCoy Gets First Start for Cardinals
With Murray officially out against the 49ers, Colt McCoy will make his first start with the Cardinals.
McCoy signed a one-year deal with Arizona in March after playing the 2020 season with the New York Giants.
Kingsbury said the Cardinals “have all the confidence in the world in Colt.”
McCoy’s last NFL start came with the Giants in Week 15 last season. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 221 yards in a 20-6 home loss to the Cleveland Browns. The former University of Texas star has also played for the Browns, 49ers and Washington Football Team during his career.
In Week 13 last season, McCoy led the Giants to a 17-12 road victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception.
Over his career, McCoy has played in 47 games and started in 30 of those. He is 8-22 as a starter.
Rodney Hudson Active vs. 49ers
In other injury/health news, the Cardinals will be without veteran receiver A.J. Green against the 49ers. Green was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on November 3 along with backup TE Demetrius Harris as the pandemic continues to cause problems for the Cardinals.
On Friday, November 5, the Cardinals announced that assistant coaches Jeff Rodgers, James Saxon and Brian Natkin were in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and would not attend the game against the 49ers.
On a more positive note, Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson was activated for the game. Hudson missed three games with a ribs injury and hasn’t played since the Cardinals’ 17-10 victory over the 49ers on October 10.
Backup center Max Garcia, who was limited in practice all week with an Achilles injury, also was questionable to play against the 49ers.
