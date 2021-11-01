Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Gives Injury Update on QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to give Kyler Murray a few more days to rest and recover before considering his quarterback’s availability against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.

Kingsbury confirmed that Murray injured his ankle late in the Cardinals’ 24-21 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he did not provide a timeline for the QB’s return.

“We’re still progressing through that,” he told reporters Monday, November 1. “I know the weekend definitely helped, and so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Kingsbury described the injury as “day-to-day” and said he’ll wait until at least Wednesday, November 3, before commenting on how it could impact the game plan against the 49ers.

“I don’t want to look ahead on that deal,” he said. “We’ll see how he feels on Wednesday.”

Murray came up limping after being tackled by Packers safety Darnell Savage with about a minute left in the game against the Packers on Thursday, October 28. He appeared to be favoring his left ankle after the play.

Two plays later, Murray threw his second interception of the game when receiver A.J. Green didn’t turn around for the ball, resulting in a game-clinching turnover in the end zone by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Murray acknowledged the injury after the game but seemed to downplay its severity.

“Yeah, I’m good,” he said. “A guy rolled up on me.”

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday, October 31, that Murray had suffered an ankle sprain and could miss miss up to three weeks.

Murray Has Played Through Injuries in the Past If Murray does not play against the 49ers on Sunday, November 7, that would be a first for the third-year pro. The Cardinals quarterback has started every game since entering the league in 2019, on occasion playing through injuries.

“He’s played in games where he wasn’t able to really do his entire repertoire, if you will, to showcase his talents,” Kingsbury said.

That said, the Cardinals also will be taking Murray’s long-term health into consideration before determining his status against the 49ers.

“We’ll make sure he’s in a good position to play at a high level before we put him out there, that’s for sure,” Kingsbury said. If Murray is not able to play, Colt McCoy would be in line to make his first start with the Cardinals. McCoy signed a one-year deal with Arizona in March after playing the 2020 season with the New York Giants. Kingsbury said the 12-year veteran “approaches (the game) like a starter.” “He’s here all day, every day early (and) stays late. He does all the stuff you want. He’s been a tremendous addition. So if Kyler weren’t able to make it, we’d have all the confidence in the world in Colt,” he said. McCoy’s last NFL start came with the Giants in Week 15 last season. McCoy completed 19 of 31 passes for 221 yards in a 20-6 home loss to the Cleveland Browns. The former University of Texas star has also played for the Browns, 49ers and Washington Football Team during his career.

Kingsbury ‘Sworn to Secrecy’ on Late INT vs. Packers

Kingsbury also shed a little more light on the unusual interception that ended the Cardinals’ final drive against the Packers.

The Cardinals coach told Arizona Sports’ “Wolf & Luke” on Monday, November 1, that he’s aware of what went wrong on the play, but he’s keeping that information to himself.

“I’m sworn to secrecy,” Kingsbury said. “One thought it was one something and the other one thought it was something else. (It was) unfortunate when it happened, but that’s football.”

The Cardinals coach also noted that it’s unusual for the two players not to be on the same page.

“A.J. has been tremendous; he’s been awesome for us. He’s changed the entire dynamic of our offense,” said Kingsbury, who described Green as a “big, physical presence.”

“It’s just unfortunate how it played out, but we’ll be better for it moving forward,” he said.

