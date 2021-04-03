“Knowing him, he’s probably just trying to make me sweat,” GM Steve Keim told reporters in March. “But, no, I don’t know. It’s a private thing for a player, and we’ve always given Larry space and he’s taken his time, which, again, there’s nobody that deserves that more than him.”

If Fitzgerald does ultimately call it a career he’ll go down in the record books as one of the greatest pass-catchers ever. Only Jerry Rice has amassed more career receptions (1,432) and career receiving yardage (17,492) than Fitzgerald has in league history.