Cardinals Can Replace DeAndre Hopkins with Unexpected Choice

DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game suspension for PED violations presents a number of challenges for the Arizona Cardinals. Primarily, how to replace arguably the most dynamic wide receiver in the NFL.

Hopkins is the premier outside threat on the roster. He’s the big-play specialist defenses fear. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has harnessed Hopkins’ core skills in a specific role.

Replacing the ‘X’ receiver who makes his passing schemes tick will demand creative solutions from Kingsbury, even after the Cardinals traded a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

One such solution involves using an unlikely veteran on the outside more often.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

New Position Awaits 3-Time Pro-Bowler

Zach Ertz is one of the keys to the Cardinals’ offense in 2022, but the 31-year-old’s biggest impact may be away from his familiar tight end position. Ertz appeared recently on The Dave Pasch Podcast and explained how he’ll help offset the loss of Hopkins: “Maybe I go play some ‘X’ receiver. I did it a lot in Philly.”

How can the @AZCardinals overcome the six-week absence of DeAndre Hopkins to start the 2022 season? TE @ZERTZ_86 and @DavePasch discuss on the #PaschPod. Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/AaHpzhJFyU

Spotify: https://t.co/JnXSUkpCNL pic.twitter.com/mNNdQxSUon — The Dave Pasch Podcast (@PaschPod) June 17, 2022

Ertz’s reference to how often he split out wide for the Philadelphia Eagles is important in understanding how this ploy could work for the Cardinals. The ‘X’ receiver usually “lines up opposite the tight end in most cases, at the line of scrimmage and furthest away from the ball,” per Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.

This is where Hopkins commands double teams and threatens to stretch the field on any given play for the Cardinals. It’s where he was lined up on the famous “Hail Murray” scoring connection with quarterback Kyler Murray against the Buffalo Bills in 2020, split out wide as the single receiver on his side of the formation:

HAIL MURRAY 🙌 One year ago today, Kyler and DeAndre Hopkins connected for the game-winning TD against the Bills. (via @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/6YoDckellc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2021

Hopkins thrives as a split end because the position demands a big-bodied speedster. Ertz may no longer cover ground in a flash, but the 6’5″, 250-pounder would be a physical mismatch against defensive backs on the outside.

As he pointed out, Ertz has some useful experience playing out wide. He became a force as a split end during the Eagles’ championship run in the 2017 season, per Zachary Rodgers of Caesars Sportsbook, even scoring against the New England Patriots from the ‘X’ position in Super Bowl LII:

#Eagles Zach Ertz lined up as the outside WR on 11% of his snaps last season. Expect that to rise in 2018.@ZERTZ_86 produced a Passer Rating 17.2 points above average when he was targeted from an outside position. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/irwkvfW6at — Zachary Rodgers (@ZachRodgers237) June 19, 2018

Using Hertz as a heavy wide receiver would give defenses a different challenge and leave opponents unable to relax without having to face Hopkins. A cornerback won’t out-muscle Hertz to the ball, while linebackers and safeties will struggle to stay with him in space.

Putting Hertz wide on the other side from where he usually lines up needn’t cost the Cardinals anything from the tight end spot. Not when the team used its top draft pick this year on Mackey Award winner Trey McBride.

The selection of McBride should see the Cardinals use two-tight end sets more often this season, according to NFL Matchup on ESPN analyst Greg Cosell. He told Ross Tucker’s Football Podcast he thinks the Cards could play “35, 40 percent 12 personnel,” two tight ends and one running back, thanks to Ertz and McBride.

Keeping McBride in-line as a traditional tight end would free Ertz to move around more often. Making his role less predictable could reduce the turnover problem Murray experienced when targeting Ertz last season, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss:

Kyler Murray was targeting Zach Ertz on both of his interceptions. Murray now has 3 interceptions when targeting Ertz this season, his most out of any receiver, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 14, 2021

Keeping Ertz on the move would also open up possibilities for other members of the receiving corps.

Fresh Ideas Needed for 3 of Hopkins’ Fellow WRs

Kingsbury needs some fresh ideas for how to use A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Brown. Green and Moore had their moments last season, but neither was able to emerge as a consistent playmaker.

Green, like Ertz, was still brought back in free agency. The 33-year-old may still see time as the ‘Z’ receiver, a position he played for most of 2021, but Hopkins’ temporary absence should let Green attack from both sides of the lineup more often.

There’s no doubt Green can still make highlight-reel worthy plays, like he did with this catch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11:

Green is one of the best receivers of his generation, and the Cardinals have to get more than 848 yards and three touchdowns from him this season.

Greater production is also needed from Moore, who mustered just 435 yards and a single touchdown as a receiver, to go with 76 yards on the ground. It was a modest return from last year’s second-round pick.

The Cardinals would unleash Moore’s full potential if they used him in a “wide back” role similar to the one Deebo Samuel flourished in for the San Francisco 49ers. There were hints last pre-season Moore can be a factor in the running game:

Rondale Moore has been activated. pic.twitter.com/Thq8spRhfL — Justin Woodruff (@WoodJustRuff) August 14, 2021

Brown’s presence will alleviate some of the pressure on Moore to be a greater asset in the passing schemes. The ex-Raven has a rapport with Murray from their days at Oklahoma and knows how to work the inside of the field.

Using unexpected alternatives to Hopkins at the ‘X’ spot will allow Brown to work the slot, an area where he excelled last season, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun:

Hollywood Brown has been at his best in the slot this season. Coming into today, he'd caught 11 of his 17 targets for 215 yards, per @SportsInfo_SIS. Out wide, he had four receptions on five targets for just 20 yards.pic.twitter.com/um2EK9L3wA — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 3, 2021

It’s also an area where the Cardinals need to replace Christian Kirk, after last season’s slot-specialist signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Replacing Hopkins is the priority, though, and shifting Ertz outside will be a wrinkle defenses are unlikely to expect.