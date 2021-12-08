Cardinals Safeties Playing with ‘Swagger,’ Making Strong Case for NFL’s Best Duo

The Arizona Cardinals continued their ball-hawking ways in Week 13, collecting four interceptions on their way to a 33-22 road win over the Chicago Bears.

Cardinals safeties Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker got the pick party started with interceptions on the Bears’ first two possessions and made another strong argument for being the NFL’s best safety duo.

“Those boys are fun to watch,” said Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard, noting how the safeties stand out in film sessions.

“[Thompson] is a heck of player. He makes a lot of great open-field tackles. He’s a fun player to watch,” Kennard said. “And Budda is Budda. That dude flies around.”

Baker and Thompson are now in their third season together, though Thompson missed 11 games last year with an ankle injury. They seem to be hitting their stride this season and are being talked about — in Arizona, at least — as being among the league’s best.

Following back-to-back interceptions by Arizona’s starting safeties in Chicago, former Cardinals staff writer Kyle Odegard, now the sports and gambling editor at Compare.bet, tweeted:

Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson showing why they might be the best safety duo in the NFL. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 5, 2021

John Gambadoro, host of Arizona Sports’ “Burns & Gambo,” had a similar take Tuesday, December 7, and asked Thompson about whether he and Budda view themselves as “the best safety duo in the NFL.”

Thompson’s response: “Oh, heck yeah!”

“I feel like we’ve been playing at a high level so far this year,” he said. “And I feel like we’ve probably been up there labeled as some of the best safeties in the league. We just need to keep going out there and doing our same thing.”

Baker: ‘We’re Just Trying to Get to the Ball’

"We just try to get the ball back to the offense," Baker said. "We know how potent they are."

Thompson: ‘We Played with Our Swagger’