Cardinals TE Says Critics Want Kyler Murray to be Tom Brady

Zach Ertz admires Kyler Murray, but he doesn’t expect the Arizona Cardinals quarterback to be like Tom Brady. Ertz believes too many want every quarterback to be the type of leader Brady is, but he also thinks it’s a privilege to play with Murray.

That connection will continue after the Cards moved quickly to bring Ertz back, re-signing him to a three-year contract on Monday, March 14. The deal put Ertz “among the NFL’s top 10 highest-paid tight ends,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bringing Ertz back ensures Murray will still have his most reliable receiver over the middle. That’s the only certainty about the face of the franchise, whose future has been mired in doubt amid questions about his maturity, leadership and next contract.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Ertz Defends Murray

Murray has his detractors, but Ertz isn’t one of them. The 31-year-old defended Murray during an appearance on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Ertz focused on what he believes are unfair expectations of Murray, related to Brady: “Everyone wants everyone to be this prototypical Tom Brady, fiery leader and there are so many different ways to skin the cat in that regard. He’s 24, 25 years old and everyone wants him to be a finished product. I’m still not a finished product and I’m much older than K1, so he’s just going to continue to grow not only as a football player but as a leader.”

Murray’s leadership qualities have been under scrutiny this offseason, even since he scrubbed his social media accounts of any mention of the Cardinals. The action was recently reversed, per Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, but its initial impact prompted a swarm of speculation about Murray’s next contract:

IG watch: #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has all his photos back up again… pic.twitter.com/HfXCgz8RSw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 8, 2022

He’s played three seasons of his original rookie deal, signed as the top pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, put out a statement in February, retweeted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, urging the Cardinals to sign his client to a long-term contract extension.

It’s happened before with other quarterbacks at the similar stages of their careers. The most notable example is Buffalo Bills’ starter Josh Allen, who signed a six-year contract in 2021 worth $258 million.

Murray may feel he deserves a similar payday, but not everybody is convinced. Some of the doubters may even be inside the Cardinals’ building.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who reported from Super Bowl LVI how the Cards want to see improvement in Murray’s “leadership and body language.”

Garafolo’s report echoed sentiments revealed by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who reported how Murray has been described as “self-centred” and “immature.”

While not addressing these criticisms directly, Ertz thinks some are too quick to judge Murray. He’s pledged to help his quarterback any way he can: “People are so quick in society to point out people’s flaws but there’s only one Kyler Murray on the face of this Earth and for me, I love the opportunity to play with him. I’m here to help him continue to grow, not only as a player but as a person, as a friend. And so that’s all I got to say about it.”

Howeve Ertz contributes to the process, Murray’s best answer to the critics will be to win. That’s the commodity that earns quarterbacks like Brady the most respect.

Brady Comparisons Unfair

Comparing Murray to Brady is unfair since they are very different quarterbacks. Brady, who recently reversed his decision to retire and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the classic pocket-based passer.

The 44-year-old, who is returning for his 23rd season in the pros, has won seven Super Bowls because he’s consistently taken what defenses have given him. Brady has mastered the art of playing within the confines of a system and making the best, most efficient decisions in any situation during a game.

Murray is more of a freelancer, partly because of his phenomenal athleticism. His dual-threat skills allow him to ad lib and make spectacular plays off script.

The most obvious example is “Hail Murray,” the game-winning deep strike to DeAndre Hopkins to beat the Bills in 2020:

HAIL MURRAY 🙌 One year ago today, Kyler and DeAndre Hopkins connected for the game-winning TD against the Bills. (via @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/6YoDckellc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2021

Murray’s ability to make plays like this gives the Cardinals a chance to win any game. That’s why he’s so important, even if his style may not be as efficient as Brady’s method.

The Cardinals have benefited from Murray’s brilliance. He joined a team that went 3-13 in 2018 and returned the franchise to the playoffs in just three seasons.

While the Cards collapsed after a 10-2 start in 2021, Murray is still this team’s best chance to win a championship, and Ertz knows it.