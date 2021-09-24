Falcons Add Size to Defense, Send RB to IR

The Atlanta Falcons have signed 6-foot-4,360-pound defensive tackle Anthony Rush to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons sent running back Caleb Huntley to the injured reserve list.

We have signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad and placed RB Caleb Huntley on Injured Reserve. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2021

The Falcons are solid in the backfield and will continue to roll with Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson as their lead backs. Meanwhile, Wayne Gallman and Qadree Ollison are left on as depth on the practice squad.

Rush originally joined the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019 and has spent some time with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans as well. In 15 NFL games, Rush has tallied 14 combined tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, a half sack and two pass deflections.

Check out this clip of Rush

Anthony Rush has been so disruptive…Cabinda owes Rush a dinner for this one. pic.twitter.com/i8r8a6fnZt — Evan Groat (@Egroat5) August 30, 2019

