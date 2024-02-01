Bijan Robinson Shares Response to Bill Belichick-Falcons Rumors

The Atlanta Falcons are about to start a new era with the hiring of Raheem Morris as head coach. Morris is only 47 and is considered a players’ coach, which should excite everybody on the team’s roster.

However, the future of the franchise was almost very different. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was linked to the job early on and interviewed twice. It was looking like he was poised to take over Atlanta.

The team decided to go with Morris instead but at least one star player would’ve welcomed Belichick with open arms. Running back Bijan Robinson gave his thoughts on the idea of playing for the future Hall of Famer.

“I mean, he’s obviously the legend of the game,” Robinson told Heavy Sports in a January 31 interview. “He’s the greatest coach of this game. If that was what God had planned for us, then I’d be happy with him, too. And I know that he would teach us all a lot because of his experiences. It was more of me just waiting and seeing who we were going to choose. And whoever it was, it was going to be the right choice, no matter what. And when we went with Raheem, I was super excited for that but if it was Bill Belichick, I would’ve felt the same way.”

While both come from defensive backgrounds, Morris should bring a very different energy to Atlanta than Belichick would have.

Bijan Robinson Praises Raheem Morris

In recent years, teams have favored hiring coaches with offensive backgrounds but this offseason has been different. Out of the eight head coaching openings this offseason, five of them were filled with coaches with defensive backgrounds, including Morris, who was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

Bijan Robinson isn’t concerned about having a defensive head coach and is really impressed with Morris thus far.

“I mean, I think he’s awesome,” Robinson said of Morris to Heavy Sports. “I think he’s the perfect players’ coach for all of us. I know that he’ll bring this team together in ways that we’ve never seen before. You can tell that he has a plan to get the ball rolling immediately, which that’s what we need. That’s what we want. I know he’s the right the right guy. Just who he is as a person, and what he’s done, and his coaching experience. It’s gonna be pretty fun to be a part of.”

This will be Morris’ second chance at the head job for the Falcons as he went 4-7 as the interim head coach for the team in 2020.

Bijan Robison Talks Partnership With Courtyard by Marriott

Ahead of Super Bowl 58, Bijan Robinson has teamed up with Courtyard by Marriott for The Ultimate Upgrade contest where an Allegiant Stadium suite is transformed into a Courtyard guest room, which they’re calling the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover suite.

Atlanta natives Jametta Barden and her son Chance Mack were two of the winners who got to experience the suite and Robinson was excited for the chance to give back.

“Courtyard by Marriott wanted to surprise fans for the Super Bowl, and it was Jametta and Chance,” Robinson told Heavy Sport. “It was such a cool thing because [Chance], with his foundation, does so many things with shoes and donating shoes. And his mother wanted to surprise him with something awesome so Courtyard by Marriott is big into just helping people and making the best experiences for everybody, and that’s what I’m about so this was definitely an awesome experience for not just them, but for me as well. To give them the ultimate experience of a lifetime in this in this hotel room. It’s definitely a big opportunity for all of us just to be here and to celebrate – that was awesome.”