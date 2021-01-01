If Brett Favre Couldn’t Survive Atlanta Neither Would Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team moved on from quarterback Dwayne Haskins earlier this week.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” Rivera said in a statement. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go out separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins wasn’t picked up from the waivers which means he can sign with any team. There are a handful of teams reportedly interested in him and while the Falcons haven’t been considered one, some Atlanta fans wish the team would sign him. But, other Falcons fans completely disagree, thinking he would be too distracted by the Atlanta nightlife.

Haskins Loves To Party

Haskins started the season as Washington’s starting quarterback but when he failed to live up to expectation, he was benched. Backups Kyle Allen and Alex Smith took over. Haskin’s first game benched, he violated COVID-19 protocols by having someone visit him at the Washington team’s hotel.

Haskins got another shot at starting again when both Allen and Smith were injured and the team lost. The loss didn’t phase Haskins who went to a party and was seen at a strip club without a mask on.

Haskins can beat the traffic to the strip club! pic.twitter.com/RfbQRYqqhB — Chip Cunningham (@DrChipC) December 27, 2020

When pictures surfaced on the internet, Haskins was fined $40,000 and also lost his spot as a team captain for violating protocol. Washington did not release solely because they needed a starting quarterback against the Carolina Panthers.

Haskins started on Sunday, but was soon benched after a poor start completing 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions. Washington put in their fourth-string Taylor Heinicke and ultimately lost to Carolina 20-12.

If Brett Farve Couldn’t Last In Atlanta Then Haskins Would Never

Atlanta’s nightlife is a lot crazier than anything Haskins has seen in DC, but nobody ever warns someone when visiting Buckhead that there is an imaginary caution tape around it. Why do you think Cam Netwon has a place there? He loves strippers.

Then there’s ‘Buckhead’ Brett Farve, who partied way too hard which led to Atlanta trading him.

Favre was young when Atlanta drafted him and endless stories claim he nearly ‘drank the entire city dry’ and was always seen spending his nights at the bars in Buckhead (hence the nickname).

Falcons head coach at the time, Jerry Glanville, was not a Favre fan at all. When he met Favre at camp, he embarrassed Favre in front of his teammates by telling him he meant to draft “the guy from Mississippi State.”

Glanville barely played Favre his rookie season. He played just five snaps and completed zero passes, threw two interceptions, and was sacked for an eleven-yard loss.

There was one moment that sparked Glenville to end it all which was during the annual official team photograph at the training facility. Favre whipped into the parking lot an hour after the shoot had already happened. His excuse was he had gotten stuck behind an awful traffic accident until he saw Glanville wasn’t catching onto the lie and told him he was hungover and forgot to set an alarm.

“I got trapped behind a car wreck,” Favre told the coach.

“You are a car wreck,” Glanville replied.

Atlanta fined Favre $1,500 and when he would tell those he met at the bar that he played for Atlanta, they would think it was a fib since he wasn’t in the team’s 1991 picture.

Favre was traded to the Green Bay Packers for a first-round pick.

That could have been the best-worst mistake Atlanta ever made.

Haskins wouldn’t know how to handle Atlanta, sure, but what if the Falcons are missing out on a future Hall of Famer as they did with Farve?

