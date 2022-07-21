Browns Workout 2 Former Falcons QBs: Report

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting to see what the near future holds for their starting presumed starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the meantime, they have plans to workout out two former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterbacks.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, veteran QBs A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen will get some reps in Cleveland this week.

The Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week, including veterans A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, per sources. Cleveland looking to go to training camp with four quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett to be the QB1 depending what happens with Deshaun Watson's status. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 21, 2022

If Watson faces a suspension, current backup QB, Jacoby Brissett, is expected to step up at QB1, which would leave Rosen or McCarron for the backup job.

McCarron Is “Ready” for His NFL Return

McCarron signed with the Falcons last offseason as Matt Ryan’s backup. However, his stint in Atlanta didn’t last long after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Now, just a few days away from training camp, McCarron is “ready” to bounce back.

The free-agent recently QB joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to talk about his recovery process in hopes of getting back on the field.

“I feel great,” McCarron said. “I was blessed to have a great team around me with Dr. (Lyle) Cane, our doctor at Alabama, and Kevin Wilk, who I did a bunch of my rehab with. I got cleared at four-and-a-half months out from surgery, so I’ve just been working on the strength and getting everything back normal, and I really feel great right now. …

“You never know what your future holds, what it is in this game, so I’m just ready, waiting for a call. But right now, I’m enjoying my time off and being able to be a dad and being around my three boys for the first time in a while.”

McCarron remains confident in himself and thinks he still has plenty of juice left in him as an established backup QB.

“I think I can always play,” McCarron said. “I’ve never questioned that. But I think if you ask anybody that’s been in the QB room with me, I’ve also been a fantastic teammate. Listen, whether it’s teaching a young guy or being there for an older guy, I love being a part of the room. I feel like I’m a good personality, great teammate and good energy to have around.”

After losing McCarron to a season-ending injury, the Falcons signed Rosen. The former college standout and first-round pick appeared in just four games for Atlanta, completing two of 11 passes for 19 yards and two interceptions.

Watson’s Projected Suspension

Watson is set to face a rumored 2-8 game NFL suspension after being accused by 24 female massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions while playing for the Texans.

The NFL’s disciplinary office and former Federal Judge, Sue L. Robinson, will determine in the coming days whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy followed by proper punishment.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Watson and the NFL Players Association already plan to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court if Robinson and the NFL decide to suspend him for a year.

Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking – either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision – I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court. https://t.co/KdwXJjhBz3 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 18, 2022

Also per [Charles] Robinson, a final decision isn’t set to be announced until the “first few days” of Browns training camp, which kicks off July 26.

