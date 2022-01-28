Falcons Trade Rumors: Calvin Ridley Has Preferred Destination?

Week after week, it is looking more likely that wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not be returning to the Atlanta Falcons next season.

And things just got a bit more surreal when Ridley favorited a tweet that may or may not have hinted at where he prefers to land if––in fact––he does get traded.

The tweet read, “I really hope the Miami Dolphins get Calvin Ridley.”

Of course, it could have meant nothing or it was simply an “accident,” but Ridley was not quick enough to unfavorite it after fans took notice and screenshotted it.

It’s also notable to add that Ridley wanting to play for the Dolphins would not come by a big surprise considering he is from Florida.

Whether there is anything from it or not.. Not a good thing to do Calvin!! Is he gone… pic.twitter.com/WnnUWMQko5 — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) January 27, 2022

Falcons & Ridley Looking for “Fresh Start”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Steve Wyche were the first to report that Ridley’s days in red and black may be over.

“For the Atlanta Falcons and Calvin Ridley, the wide receiver that we haven’t seen since October, when he announced he was stepping away to focus on his mental health, the Falcons are saying that situation has not changed at this point but they are still holding out hope that they will have Calvin Ridley for this upcoming season,” Garafolo said on “Good Morning Football.”

He continued, “That said … the facts are there doesn’t sound like there’s been a lot of communication between Ridley’s camp and the team, this according to sources that I have spoken to,” Garafolo continued. “And at some point, the Falcons are gonna have to get in touch with him and have some conversations, with that camp, to figure out if it’s feasible whether he could come back.”

From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility. My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. pic.twitter.com/AoPy7UPHDo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2022

Ridley announced he was taking a mental health break on October 31. He played just five games in 2021, catching 31 passes for 281 yards (9.1 average) and two touchdowns. Through four NFL seasons, he has recorded a total of 248 catches for 3,342 yards (13.5 average) and 28 touchdowns.

