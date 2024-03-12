Atlanta Falcons in Agreement With Former Chicago Bears 1,000-Yard Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million deal with $26 million fully guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mooney, 26 years old, gets a new start in an offense that needed another threat.

After signing Kirk Cousins on March 11, the Falcons were in the mix for receivers, looking to add weapons around an already talented group. Mooney now joins a room full of young stars, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

He’s struggled throughout the past two seasons, posting less than 500 yards in both seasons. However, his 2021 season was impressive, putting up 1,055 yards on 81 receptions.

With Cousins throwing him the football, Mooney has a chance to prove he’s still a high-end wide receiver in the NFL.