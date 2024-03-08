Proposed Pitch Lands Falcons Franchise QB From Bears and No. 9 Pick

With the Atlanta Falcons looking to find their franchise quarterback this offseason, the Chicago Bears could help them with that. Justin Fields, the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was born in Kennesaw, Georgia. The Georgia native could come home and star for a Falcons team that has plenty of talent and could be a quarterback away from competing.

While the Falcons have the No. 8 pick and could find a quarterback in the draft, the expectation is that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye will be picked before that. Trading for Fields could be the only logical solution left for the Falcons this offseason. In a proposed trade from Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire, the Falcons would land Fields and the No. 9 pick for No. 8 and No. 43.

“It’s imperative that any deal include swapping first-round picks if you’re Chicago. If the Falcons suddenly have a quarterback, they could use their first-round selection on a wide receiver that the Bears could be eyeing.

“Throw in a high second-round selection — after Chicago traded away their second-round pick for Montez Sweat — and this would be a favorable deal. Perhaps Poles could even get a late round pick as part of the trade package.”

This deal would essentially send a second-round pick for Fields. Trading the No. 8 pick for No. 9 doesn’t change much on the Falcons draft board. The Bears get a second-round pick and can find another useful player in a loaded draft class.

Falcons Have Checked in on Fields

Due to Williams being labeled as a generational quarterback prospect and the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 pick, Fields could be made available. The Atlanta Falcons are the ideal landing spot for him as he fits their timeline and gives them a dual-threat option.

The Falcons have checked in with the Bears about Fields, according to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago.

“A league source told NBC Sports Chicago that the Falcons have checked in with the Bears about Fields. It’s unclear how far those conversations went but there’s reason to expect them to pick back up this week in Indianapolis.”

Fields has certainly had his struggles in the league, but unless the Falcons are willing to give Kirk Cousins a massive contract this offseason, there aren’t many other options. If Fields does become the quarterback that many thought he could be, someone who can run and pass at a high level, he’s the perfect quarterback for a team with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and others.

During a press conference at the NFL Combine, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot had the following to say, according to Barbieri:

“Yeah, we’ve got to get it right, and that’s real clear. We haven’t shied away from that,” Fontenot said. “We know that’s critical to get that position right, but it doesn’t stop there. We have to get the right quarterback in, and we have to improve this entire roster and get ready to roll this season.

“We’re going to keep all options open. Free agency, trade, draft – we’re working through all those things simultaneous. We have a lot of really smart people in the building. We have a lot of really, really good people and we’re spending a lot of time with them and working through that.”

Would Fields Be the Answer for Atlanta?

While no guarantee that the Atlanta Falcons can help Justin Fields turn into the quarterback everyone expected him to be, it’s a risk that’s worth taking.

In the proposed trade from Barbieri, Atlanta wouldn’t be giving much up and it still allows them to address a need one pick after they were supposed to pick.

Fields showed signs of being above average with the Chicago Bears, but never fully put it together. His second season saw Fields rush for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in that season.

The lows have been low, but there’s talent there. Perhaps a change of scenery away from the Bears could be what he needs and the Falcons can offer him that.