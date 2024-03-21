Chiefs, 49ers, Bears Viewed as Landing Spot for Former Falcons Fan Favorite

Atlanta Falcons free agent Cordarrelle Patterson can bring a different dynamic to teams looking for offensive help this offseason. Patterson gives a unique threat as a running back and wide receiver, something that should have a wide range of teams interested. While his time appears to be done with the Falcons, Lorenzo Reyna of Pro Football Network views the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears as potential landing spots.

For the Chiefs and 49ers, the want is obvious for Patterson. Landing another offensive weapon that can make plays on a likely cheap contract for a Super Bowl contending team always makes sense and that’d be the case in this scenario.

Reyna viewed the Chiefs as a destination due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire being on the free-agent market.

“The reason? Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the free agent market. While Patterson isn’t as youthful as Edwards-Helaire, he’s the perfect veteran compliment to Isiah Pacheco who can give the Chiefs a needed size advantage in the backfield — especially when Andy Reid calls for a pass. Plus, this place gives Patterson one of his best chances at finally winning a Super Bowl ring.”

While the Falcons will be improved next season, the Chiefs have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl. That could and should intrigue Patterson, who’s 33 years old.

Super Bowl Contenders Could Use Patterson

Patterson spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, posting two seasons with at least 600 rushing yards. He also had a 548-yard receiving season in 2021.

Similar to how Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson haven’t played how many were hoping for, Patterson also might’ve struggled due to the quarterback situation. Much of his value was as a kick returner, even in his first year with the Falcons.

He’d be an intriguing option for Super Bowl contending teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, who also have quarterbacks who can get him the ball.

Reyna viewed the 49ers as a destination for him to chase a title, too.

“I wouldn’t rule out the 49ers either as a destination for Patterson to chase a title, but there should be plenty of intrigue on both Patterson’s and the 49ers’ end to become a pairing.

“For one, Patterson can play in Kyle Shanahan’s zone attack — which has showcased Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel as a dynamic running/receiving threat. Secondly, Patterson can help rest the duo and serve as the third option as an RB/WR.”

Why Patterson Makes Sense for the Bears

Patterson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro spent two seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the Atlanta Falcons. He had fewer than 250 rushing yards and 135 receiving yards in both seasons with the Bears.

However, he had 1,017 yards as a kick returner in 2020 and 825 in 2019 for the Bears. Patterson only returned seven kicks in 2023 and nine in 2022, so those days could be behind him.

While the production could be similar to what it was with the Falcons and his stint with the Bears, he’d give their expected rookie quarterback another weapon. Patterson could also be interested in playing with the Bears given they should be a better team and he’s been with the organization before.

Patterson playing for the Bears would be similar to him playing with the Falcons. They likely don’t have a chance to win a Super Bowl but he can be a trusted veteran and someone who improves the offense if used correctly.