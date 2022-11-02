Falcons’ RB Cordarrelle Patterson Calls Out Fans, Shares Injury Update

The Atlanta Falcons have been missing a key piece in their offense over the last four weeks but that could change this weekend.

The Falcons’ No. 1 running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, was designated to return to practice off injured reserve on Wednesday, November 2, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson was designated to return to practice off injured reserve following a knee scope. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2022

Patterson had been dealing with a knee injury and underwent minor surgery following Week 4’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Patterson Calls Out NFL Fans

Patterson arrived in good spirits at Atlanta’s practice on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Chargers.

But while he’s back, he’s not yet feeling 100 percent himself just yet.

“Nobody’s 100 percent––what at Week 9? So, feeling that 90 percent right feels pretty good,” Patterson told reporters after practice.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is back. Said he’s about 90 percent now: pic.twitter.com/3Ag3KkJ0aX — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 2, 2022

Patterson also called out NFL fans, claiming a lot of fans had messaged him about fantasy football while he was out been out, but he said “it’s not about FF it’s about how he’s feeling.” He also added that nobody just asks if he’s OK.

In his absence, a trio of young Falcons backs took over the rushing duties:

rio of Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams.

“The next man up, that’s what it is and they did a heck of a job,” Patterson said. “And this week if I can’t go, they’re still going to keep doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Until I’m back––when I’m back––they’re still going to shine.”

Before heading to IR, Patterson rushed for 340 yards on 58 carries and three touchdowns. He remains the team’s top rusher despite missing four weeks.