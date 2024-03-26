Falcons All-Pro in Agreement With Pittsburgh Steelers on Cheap Deal

Former Atlanta Falcons fan favorite Cordarrelle Patterson has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Falcons All-Pro and Pro Bowl returner Cordarrelle Patterson, one of the biggest-name free agents still available, is expected to sign with the #Steelers, sources say. He gets a 2-year, $6M deal. As the NFL has altered its kickoff rules, Patterson lands in PIT.”

Patterson reunites with former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and will play for a Steelers team that has found success throughout much of the past two decades.

The 33-year-old brings value as a running back, wide receiver, and kick returner. He’s a four-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro in large part due to his kick-returning ability, something that should help the Steelers.

What Patterson Will Bring the Steelers

With the new kickoff rule, Patterson brings all of his value back that was lost when he was on the Atlanta Falcons.

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

The new kickoff rule should lead to more excitement, especially from players like Patterson. While he would’ve found a team in free agency, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that he got a deal done with the Pittsburgh Steelers the same day this rule was passed.

Patterson had 1,017 kick return yards in the 2020 season and has multiple years with over 500-plus yards. That was drastically down during his time with the Falcons, failing to post more than 450 yards in any of his three seasons with the team.

Factor in his ability to make plays as a receiver and running back and landing him was a smart idea from the Steelers, especially for the price. Patterson’s 2021 season with the Falcons was the best of his career, finishing with 618 rushing yards and 548 receiving yards.

Should the Falcons Have Kept Patterson?

With Kirk Cousins and a new playcaller, the Atlanta Falcons should’ve thought about keeping Patterson. Factor in the cheap deal and keeping him around makes even more sense.

However, he wasn’t used correctly during his final year with the Falcons, receiving just 12 targets and 50 rushing attempts.

Scott Bair of the Falcons was asked why they don’t use all their talent, specifically Patterson.

“Cordarrelle Patterson has just 45 offensive touches this year. That comes after he had 165 in 2022 and 205 in 2021. Patterson has been hurt this season, but his usage is definitely lower as the ball has spread around to more skill players. There’s no doubt that he’s a tough runner and someone who can create big plays in space. He also has breakneck speed but hasn’t been as involved in years past. That’s certainly due to Bijan Robinson’s presence and his ability to do some similar things with the ball in his hands.

“We’ve had lots of usage discussions this year, typically referring to Drake London, Kyle Pitts or Robinson himself. Patterson’s workload has been brought up as well, though it’s hard to imagine him getting a massive uptick down the stretch. It will be interesting to see what happens with him in the future, considering this is a contract year for the 11th-year veteran.”

With him heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers with Smith, it’d make sense if they use him more than they did with the Falcons.

It’s a no-brainer for the price and something the Falcons should’ve been interested in if Patterson wanted to return.