Cowboys, 49ers Sign Former Falcons Running Backs

Two former Atlanta Falcons running backs are continuing their journey in the NFL.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed Ito Smith to their practice squad while the San Francisco 49ers inked Brian Hill.

Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken noted that Smith will be reuniting with Dan Quinn––his former head coach during his time in Atlanta.

Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced. Smith spent the past three seasons with DC Dan Quinn in Atlanta, totaling 175 carries for 689 yards and six touchdowns. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2021

As for Hill, he could see some action with the Niners 53-man roster, who are suffering yet another injury-plagued season.

Shanahan said the 49ers signed RB Brian Hill, who was released by the Browns just over a week ago — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 8, 2021

The Release of Ito Smith Was a Surprise for Atlanta Fans

Smith was a fourth-round pick for the Falcons in the 2018 draft. The Falcons ended up releasing Smith in April of 2021. This move came by surprise for many, but the Falcons’ addition of free agent running backs Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson at the time, meant they had other plans.

In his three seasons in Atlanta, Smith appeared in 35 games for the Falcons. He ranked third among the Falcons in yards rushing in 2020, gaining 268 yards on 63 carries. He also had 17 receptions for 75 yards. Overall, Smith totaled 175 carries for 689 yards and six touchdowns with Atlanta.

Falcons fans were not exactly happy to see Smith go:

Not my boy ito🤦‍♂️ Good luck judge wherever you land! give this man a opportunity and watch em ball; — J-Dawg🤙(DIRTYBIRDNATION🔴⚫️) (@JustinBlalockD1) April 15, 2021

Dumb — nap time is 3pm (@RyanLeeMP) April 15, 2021

He was lowkey our best running back the last few years that’s crazy — Dre (@deandre_wideman) April 15, 2021

Hill Had Two Stints in Atlanta

Hill, a 6-foot-1, 219 pound running back, initially entered the NFL in 2017 when the Falcons selected him in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) out of Wyoming.

He played in just one game for the Falcons during his rookie year before he was waived and re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad. Not too long after that, he was picked up by the Bengals, where he played in six games that year.

But when the Bengals cut him in the summer of 2018, the Falcons brought him back to the practice squad. He went on to appear in ten games that season, plus another 12 contests in 2019.

In 2020, Hill signed a $2.13 million contract as a restricted free agent and went on to have a career year, rushing the ball 100 times for 465 yards and a touchdown, while adding 25 receptions for another 199 yards.

The Falcons didn’t end up re-signing Hill for the 2021 season so he ended up with Julio Jones the Tennessee Titans earlier this season. He didn’t make it very far as he was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1.

Through four NFL seasons so far, Hill has rushed for a total of 945 yards and three touchdowns, plus 38 receptions for 313 yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

