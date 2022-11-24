Falcons Legend Deion Sanders in Talks with 2 Higher Level Schools: Report

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been in talks with “power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida” to fill their head coach openings, according to Carl Reed of 247 Sports.

The former Atlanta Falcons star has played a lead role in turning the Jackson State Tigers football program around. The Tigers are 11-0 on the season and headed to play for the Championship for the second-straight year, which is a huge accomplishment both for Sanders and the Tigers, who were just a 4-8 team before Sanders took over as head coach during the COVID-plagued 2020 season.

Deion Sanders is in talks with Colorado and South Florida to fill their head coaching vacancies, per @CoachReedLive pic.twitter.com/s96ET686OA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2022

Both Schools are in Desperate Need of Change

Both football programs interested in Sanders are in major need of change.

Colorado is just 1-10 this season and fired head coach Karl Dorrell in early October following a rough 0-5 start. No to mention that the Buffaloes have not won more than five games in a single season since 2016.

South Florida isn’t any better as they are also sitting with a 1-10 record. They fired head coach Jeff Scott in November after he produced a disappointing 4-26 record over two-plus seasons.

Despite Sanders’ extremely successful 14-year NFL career, there’s another claim to fame that he carries around with him and it’s his ability to recruit really good players.

Sanders’ Recruiting is Top-Notch

Sanders blew many college football fans away this offseason after landing the Nation’s top recruit: cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

The five-star recruit out of Georgia had previously committed to Florida State––where Sanders played before entering the league––in March of 2020 but shocked the world on National Signing Day by de-committing from FSU and signing with HBCU Jackson State instead.

Hunter went above and beyond in his announcement video where he laid out Florida State, Georgia and Auburn hats in a row but tossed those to the side and had his mother in the crowd throw him a JSU hat. He made it officially official by unzipping his jacket, which revealed a Jackson State shirt underneath.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE 🤯 THE NATION’S NUMBER ONE RECRUIT TRAVIS HUNTER HAS COMMITTED TO HBCU JACKSON STATE!!@DeionSanders x @JacksonStateU pic.twitter.com/OPdLMtk9K6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 15, 2021

The duel-threat athlete had a remarkable senior season, despite missing some time with an ankle injury. On offense, Hunter recorded 76 catches for 1128 yards and ten touchdowns. And on the defensive side, he tallied 23 tackles, 4 interceptions, 5 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Hunter has missed significant time for the Tigers this season with an injury, but he still remains a bright spot on the team. He’s logged 13 catches for 140 yards and two TDs on offense and 12 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups so far as a freshman.

Many wondered how Sanders was able to change Hunter’s mind into de-committing from Florida State to an HBCU school.

Sanders aka “The Truth” answered that question last winter for critics.

“I’m straight-up, man. I shoot straight. I don’t lie, I don’t placate. I don’t promise your kids bells and whistles, Sanders said during an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max. “I’m not gonna say ‘You’re gonna blow up on the internet.’ No, man, you gotta come in and put in work, do your job, and the rest is history,” Sanders said. “But you gotta work. I’m a straight shooter, my coaching staff did a phenomenal job on even getting it to that point so that I can come in and be me. But we just shot it straight. We just really, ain’t promised nothing that we can’t make happen.”