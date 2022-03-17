Deshaun Watson Rules Out Browns Trade: Report

The Cleveland Browns are official ‘out of the running’ to land Deshaun Watson, leaving just the three NFC South teams left: New Orlean Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

The latest update came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited a Browns’ “team official” as his source.

Browns notified they’re out of the running on Deshaun Watson, per team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Falcons ‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, March 15 via “The Adam Schefter Podcast” that the Falcons were set to meet with Watson and prepared an “elaborate presentation” for him to “come home” to Atlanta.

Schefter added how he thought Watson coming back home to Atlanta would be appealing to him.

“He’s from the Atlanta area. He played high school football in that area. He served as a ball boy for the Atlanta Falcons,” Schefter said.

Watson met with the Falcons on Wednesday, March 16 where they submitted a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowler and according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Atlanta “rolled out the red carpet” during their proposal pitch.

The Falcons held the meeting at Flowery Branch, just 15 minutes away from Watson’s hometown of Gainsville. Now, Watson is said to be “incredibly torn” over who to choose after leaving “impressed by every presentation,” per PFT’s Mike Florio.

The Texans are asking for three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital, along with a starting player in return for Watson. The Falcons have just one 2022 first-round pick to offer at No.8 overall, which means they might have to give up a pair of future first-round picks.

