Did Falcons Interim Coach Just Shut Down Matt Ryan Trade Rumors?

The Atlanta Falcons did it. Under interim head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons finally broke their losing streak and clutched their first win of the season over the Minnesota Vikings.

While several players chipped in on the win, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones finally proved why they’re forever Falcons. The two connected on a 40-yard pass on fourth down in the third quarter.

After the game, Morris praised Matty Ice and the incredible play these two made. He also added a bit of humor and may have put the Matt Ryan trade rumors to rest?

“Matt Ryan is a scrambler,” Morris told local reporters. “He’s the guy. He’s the new-age quarterback. He’s no longer a pocket passer”

Ryan and Jones were just a piece of the puzzle in today’s win. On one side of the ball, Atlanta intercepted three passes. On the other side, Atlanta gained 462 yards on offense and protected their lead…for the first time in a while.

Atlanta looked like the Falcons we read on paper prior to the 2020 season.

Congrats, boys and coach Morris.

