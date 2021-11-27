Falcons Elevate Rookie LB Ahead of Jaguars Matchup

On Saturday, November 27, the Atlanta Falcons announced they had elevated linebacker Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 flex.

Dorian Etheridge has been elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 flex. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2021

Earlier this week, punter Dustin Colquitt was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving an open spot for Etheridge to pump up.

Taking Colquitt’s spot is veteran punter and former Saints Super Bowl champ, Thomas Morstead.

As far as Etheridge goes, his help could signal that the Falcons could be without linebacker Deion Jones who is questionable for Sunday.

Etheridge Went Undrafted in 2021

Etheridge, 23, initially went undrafted out of Louisville this past April and signed with the Falcons as a UDFA in May.

He’s appeared in five games so far this season, logging just one tackle against the New York Giants.

Before entering the league, Etheridge played four seasons (2017-20) at the University of Louisville. Through 47 games with the Cardinals, he racked up 258 total tackles (148 solo), 24 tackles for loss, 14 passes defended, 4.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Etheridge’s football intelligence stood out through several scouting reports, including this one from Sports Illustrated:

A four-year starter and team captain, Etheridge was a staple of excellence for the Cardinals. Praised for his smarts and intelligence by the coaching staff, Etheridge possesses the raw traits and consistency that could make him an appealing developmental prospect at the next level. His high football IQ puts him in position to make plays and his reliable tackling gets the job done for him. He is a solid box defender who fills lanes and forces offenses to account for him in the run game.

Well see if Etheridge gets some action against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Jones’ Absence Could Be a Huge Loss

Jones, with 92 tackles, currently trails behind lead tackler Foye Oluokun’s 110 tackles. After that, safety Erik Harris sits at third with just 55 tackles and A.J. Terrell is not too far behind that with 45.

As you can see, missing Jones would be a huge loss for this must-win matchup. If Jones is unable to play by Sunday at 1 p.m., then you can expected second-year linebacker Mykal Walker to step up. The 6-3 and 240-pound linebacker was initially a fourth-round selection out of Fresno State in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unlike last season, he hasn’t been used much under Dean Pees and only has 11 tackles so far on the season. But he played a handful of snaps in 2020 and finished the year with 45 total tackles, starting in all 16 games and was named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Rookie Team.

Walker spent the offseason training harder and went from 220 pounds to 240 in order to become a better blocker. While he hasn’t been able to find his footing under the new defense, he has a chance to prove himself on Sunday if Jones is unavailable.

