Falcons Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman: Report

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons added more depth to their interior offensive line by signing former Jets’ offensive lineman Josh Andrew, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

Tessler added that Andrews agreed to a one-year deal and had other offers but wanted to bring his “experience and versatility” to Atlanta.

Happy to announce that my client Josh Andrews (C/G, Oregon State) has agreed to terms with the Falcons on a 1-year deal with guaranteed money. 7-year vet had multiple offers but looks forward to bringing his experience and versatility to Atlanta. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 29, 2021

Andrews’ NFL Resume

Andrews, 29, most recently played for the New York Jets, appearing in 15 games. He started three games at right guard and one at left guard.

The Oregon State product signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. He spent three seasons in Philly bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Following his stint with the Eagles, Andrews spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He returned to Philly once again and has a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before landing with the Jets in 2020.

In five-years, Andrews has appeared in 40 games with four starts.

Andrews is the first lineman the Falcons signed outside the franchise. Center Alex Mack and guard Justin McCray have found new homes and guard James Carpenter and tackle John Wetzel remain unsigned.

Falcons’ Free Agency Tracker

The Falcons have not been very active in free agency due to a tight salary cap, but they have made a total of six outside signings.

Outside Signings

–CB Fabian Moreau, Washington Football Team: One-year deal

–RB Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers: Two-year deal worth $5.5 million

–LB Barkevious Mingo, Chicago Bears: One-year deal worth $1.25 million

–S Erik Harris, Oakland Raiders: Contract not revealed

–LB Brandon Copeland, New England Patriots: One-year deal

Trades

–TE Lee Smith from the Buffalo Bills for 2022 late-round pick

In-house re-signings

-OL Matt Gono – 2nd round tender

-WR Christian Blake

-TE Jaeden Graham

-DL Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

-CB Tyler Hall

-K Younghoe Koo

Falcons free agents

-OL Justin McCray – Houston Texans

-OL Alex Mack – San Francisco 49ers

-DL Charles Harris – Detroit Lions

-WR Brandon Powell- Buffalo Bills

-S Keanu Neal- Dallas Cowboys

-S Damontae Kazee – Dallas Cowboys

-S Ricardo Allen – Cincinnati Bengals

-QB Kurt Benkert

-RB Todd Gurley

-RB Brian Hill

-WR Laquon Treadwell

-WR Greg Dortch

-TE Luke Stocker

-OL James Carpenter

-OL John Wetzel

-DL Allen Bailey

-DL Steven Means

-LB LaRoy Reynolds

-CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

-CB Darqueze Dennard

-S Sharrod Neasman

Falcons’ 2021 NFL Draft Picks

With a total of nine draft picks, the Falcons will be adding plenty of game-changers next month.

First round: No. 4 overall.

Second round: No. 35 overall.

Third round: No. 68 overall.

Fourth round: No. 108 overall.

Fifth round: No. 148 overall, No. 179 overall, and No. 182 overall.

Sixth round: No. 186 overall, and No. 218 overall.

Atlanta is projected to take either a quarterback at No. 4 overall or trade back.