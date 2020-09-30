Falcons Add Starting CB to Injured Reserve List

Atlanta Falcons placed starting nickel cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list Tuesday.

Dennard suffered a hamstring injury late in the 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

“He had a really good game the last game,” Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s unfortunate that he got hurt. He played like a warrior throughout the game. He’s brought leadership. He brought a guy that’s very accountable. Looking forward to getting him back once he gets healthy. He’s been a pleasant addition to the group.”

Falcons Down Two Top CBs

This loss leaves the Falcons without two of their top three cornerbacks. Falcons’ rookie A.J. Terrell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Dennard moved over to left tackled while Blidi Wreh-Wilson stepped in at nickel back.

It’s possible that Wreh-Wilson will be expected to step up at the left cornerback position in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

A Short-Term Injury

Dennard should be able to return after three weeks on the list.

The former Bengal signed with Atlanta just this past August and started each of the last two weeks.

In Weel 3, Dennard had six tackles and broke up two passes during the 30-26 loss to the Bears. He had 10 tackles in the first two games of the season.

The Falcons also announced that they have signed defensive end Austin Edwards back to the practice squad. To complement the move, Atlanta dropped DJ White and linebacker Deone Bucannon from the practice squad

