Falcons Injury Update: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley Status vs. Saints

Come Sunday afternoon, the Falcons take to the field on a search for redemption over NFC South foe, the New Orleans Saints.

It wasn’t too long ago these two squared off, in fact, it was just two weeks ago when the Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9. However, the Falcons bounced the following week with a blowout win over the Raiders, 43- 6. Several people doubted Atlanta because they were down two key weapons on offense, Julio Jones and Todd Gurley.

Heading into Week 13, they are trending in the right direction but are still questionable for Sunday.

Final Week 13 Injury Report

FULL PARTICIPATION

FB Keith Smith (knee)

K Younghoe Koo (right quad)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle)

DE Dante Fowler (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

RB Todd Gurley (knee) QUESTIONABLE

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

LB Edmond Robinson (back)

WR Brandon Powell (toe)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (illness) QUESTIONABLE

G James Carpenter (groin) OUT

There is a silver lining in Atlanta’s final injury report as Jones, Gurley, and Hayden Hurst returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s. We shouldn’t expect a final decision on Gurley or Jones until game day.

Starting cornerback Kendall Sheffield was held out of practice all week due to an illness which has not yet been reported as COVID-19. He is questionable.

Offensive lineman James Carpenter is the only player officially inactive for Sunday’s game as he was carted off the field last week against the Raiders. That means Justin McCray will step up again along with Matt Hennessy and Matt Gono in the rotation.

Jones Feels Good

Following his return to practice, Jones made told reporters that he “feels really good” heading into the weekend. This is a positive sign for his questionable status this weekend.

The wideout veteran also added he “didn’t feel anything” while running around during practice.

Age and injuries haven’t stopped Jones from being washed up yet. He currently has reeled in 45 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns.

If Jones can stay healthy for the Falcons’ last five games, he will be en route to finishing the season with over 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh consecutive fall.

In his first meeting with the Saints in Week 11, he had just two receptions for 39 yards.

The Falcons-Saints Matchup

Without Gurley and Jones in the game plan last week, the Falcons turned to the defense who, for the first time this season, held their own on run and pass defense.

The Saints also enter this week with a crushing 31-3 victory over the quarterback-less Denver Broncos. The defense continues to do their job consistently, unlike the Falcons. Recently, the Saints have owned Mercedes-Benz Stadium and defeated the Falcons on their home turf in the last two games.

This week is tricky after what we watched Atlanta do last time. Will that same team show up? Fans can only hope. If anything, Younghoe Koo will. Both teams have a lot at stake here with the Saints looking to keep their top spot in the NFC South and Raheem Morris wanting the head coaching job. Expect a battle and a better Falcons team this week, with or without Jones and Gurley.

