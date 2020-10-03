Falcons Julio Jones Gives Update on Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver Julio Jones missed last weekend due to a hamstring injury. The Falcons blew another lead in their 30-26 loss to the Bears.

Jones told reporters on Friday that he is feeling “good” though not “100%.”

Jones was a limited participant in practice again but ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure said he looked explosive running routes.

“It’s a soft-tissue issue, like I said. I feel good right now,” Jones told reporters. “I definitely feel good. I’ve been running really well at practice. But, it’s just you don’t know. I’m not 100% with anything, but I feel good.”

Jones Rests Week 3

Jones, who is fighting a hamstring injury, did not practice at all last week and was listed as questionable before being ruled out Sunday. Quinn did add that Jones did some work on the sides with Matt Ryan and that was involved while not actually practicing.

The 31-year-old vet said not playing last week helped him. He also mentioned that he could have played but not to his best ability.

“When you have soft-tissue, it’s like a day-to-day thing,” Jones said. “You just really gotta feel it out. So you don’t know. You’re really uncertain with it. But I feel good. Just working just a little bit here and there every day; just building confidence and just getting the strength and everything back.”

In his last game, Jones had two catches for 24 yards against the Cowboys and said the hamstring affected him while running. If you watched the game, you could tell Jones was struggling to get up from tackles and limping on the sidelines.

Who Will Atlanta Rely On Now?

Jones isn’t the only one questionable. In fact, Atlanta’s top three wide receivers were on the injury report; Jones limited (hamstring), Calvin Ridley limited (ankle/calf), and Russell Gage coming off a concussion.

McClure noted that “appeared a bit hobbled” running through drills.

The third-year receiver, Ridley, is expected to reach 1,000 yards if he stays healthy. He is currently tied for the league lead with four touchdown receptions and second in receiving yards with 349 behind DeAndre Hopkins who has 356.

The other wide receivers Atlanta will have to look to are Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell, and Christian Blake.

Jones Ready to Face Packers

The Falcons will need to beat the Packers to avoid a 0-4 start to the season and for Dan Quinn to keep his job. This could be a tough matchup without some of their talented players, but Jones isn’t canceling himself out just yet.

“They play a lot of dime; six DBs,” Jones said. “For us to be able to attack Green Bay, just take what they give us. If they’re going to double me [and] single other guys up, I’m looking forward to those guys making plays. Or if I get singled up, I’m looking forward for myself to make plays.”

In six career games against the Packers, Jones has accumulated 37 catches for 698 yards and five touchdowns.

