Falcons Lose Starting Safety To Season-ending Injury

The Atlanta Falcons will have to continue their push to keep their slim playoff hopes alive without a key starter on defense. Head coach Arthur Smith saw his team improve to 6-7 after beating the Carolina Panthers 29-21 on Sunday. It was a game defined by a Falcons’ defense that forced three turnovers, including Mykal Walker’s pick-six against Cam Newton.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees is beginning to see rewards from a unit reshaped with rookie performers and veteran retreads. Unfortunately for Pees, any progress may be stunted after it was confirmed on Monday one of his safeties tore his pectoral muscle at Bank of America Stadium.

Pees Ready to Reshuffle Secondary

Erik Harris’ 2021 season is done after 13 games, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Source: #Falcons S Erik Harris is out for the season with a torn pec. He’s headed for surgery, with the starter ending his 2021 with 64 tackles and 8 passes defended. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

The setback leaves Pees looking for a new starter alongside former New England Patriots and Detroit Lions defensive back Duron Harmon. Pees has options, particularly the duo of Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant.

Hawkins has started two games this season, while Grant was inactive for the game against the Panthers. Choosing the likely winner between the two main candidates to replace Harris is tricky, but a little more about their respective attributes may provide a clue about how each will be used during the final four games.

Grant’s role would need to change, with Scott Bair of the team’s official website noting the rookie has operated mostly in the slot. Grant, Atlanta’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, appears better suited to eventually play free safety.

That leaves Hawkins as the most logical candidate to fill in for Harris. The Athletic‘s Josh Kendall reported Hawkins seems to have the stamp of approval from Pees:

Falcons fans are going to see a lot more of Jaylinn Hawkins down the stretch. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has said he considers Hawkins an honorary starter but depth is going to be a question mark now. https://t.co/GiZbI23SQ4 — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 13, 2021

If there’s an outside candidate, it will be Shawn Williams. The former Cincinnati Bengals’ starter is more of a classic thumper who would handle playing in the box and providing sturdy run support.

Resurgent Defense Losing Key Players

Pees has his unit clicking into gear at the business end of the season, so it’s a shame injuries are starting to mount. Aside from losing Harris, the league’s official website reported linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and edge-rusher Dante Fowler also suffered injuries on Sunday.

The latter is leading a porous pass rush with just 4.5 sacks. His numbers are low, but Fowler is one of the few members of Pees’ defense able to make splash plays.

He stalled a Panthers drive in style by getting to Newton in the fourth quarter:

Ade Ogundeji, another rookie, was supposed to add some more oomph on the edge, but this year’s fifth-round pick was also inactive in Week 14. The lack of speed from the outside only increases the burden on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to harass quarterbacks.

Pees was already getting particularly creative about scheming a pass rush, even with Fowler in the lineup. His sophisticated designs led to Walker’s highlight play that swung momentum away from the Panthers.

The subtle combination of rush and disguised coverage that forced Newton into an ill-advised throw caught the eye of SB Nation’s Falcoholic editor Kevin Knight:

Dean Pees with a masterful plan on 3rd and 6. Sends the blitz to force the quick throw and drops Mykal Walker to ambush the inside routes. Newton threw the ball right to him. #Falcons — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) December 12, 2021

Pees has worked well plugging unsung players into the lineup and still helping to generate takeaways. Walker’s touchdown was the second scoring theft for the Falcons’ defense in as many weeks after defensive end Marlon Davidson fooled Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adapting to a significant change on the back end is the next challenge facing Atlanta’s defensive staff, ahead of Sunday’s trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers.