Falcons-Panthers Inactives: RB Ito Smith Out for First Time

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers for Thursday Night Football.

Tonight, they’ll be without five of their players, however running back Ito Smith will be out for the first time. In return, Qadree Ollison will see his first action of the season.

The team will also be without notable rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive end Takk McKinley.

Some good news is Julio Jones is healthy and ready to take of the Panthers this week. Atlanta was without Jones in their first matchup a few weeks ago and his absence was known.

