Falcons Pushing for Chiefs OC to Be Head Coach: Report

After an 0-5 start to the season, the Falcons are on the hunt for their next head coach but first, they’re looking to fill the vacant general manager position.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline and several NFL rumors, the Atlanta Falcons are eyeing a package deal that would bring former NFL GM, John Dorsey, in the general manager role and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, with him as the head coach.

While nothing is for certain, Pauline seemed fairly confident in the move that would change the Falcons franchise…for the better.

John Dorsey’s Resume Includes Top QBs

Dorsey served as GM for the Kansas City Chiefs before moving onto the Browns.

While in KC, Dorsey signed Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Kareem Hunt. He brought Hunt to Cleveland and drafted several other players who helped lead the Browns to the playoffs.

He also was in charge when the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield and when the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes–easily two of the best NFL quarterbacks in history. And when he was fired by KC, many people ignorantly criticized him for trading up in the draft to grab Mahomes.

But his notable QB selections don’t end there. Dorsey was the director of scouting in Green Bay when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. Also to come out of the 2005 draft class with Rodges was Alex Smith. When Dorsey headed to KC, the Chiefs acquired Smith who played his best seasons under head coach Andy Reid.

Dorsey makes a lot of sense coming to Atlanta as the Falcons sooner rather than later be needing a new QB to lead the way with Matt Ryan heading into his twilight years.

Looking At Eric Bieniemy As Head Coach

When looking at Eric Bieniemy coming to Atlanta to coach, you have to remember that Andy Reid isn’t coming with him and that’s possibly the best part.

Credit to Reid though, he held Bieniemy get to where he is today. The 51-year-old is quite the leader and with some help from Reid, he has put the 49ers in a successful position.

Bieniemy will have served alongside Reid and the Chiefs for the last eight full seasons. He’s led a solid backfield featuring running back stars like Jamaal Charles and even developed players under the radar such as Spencer Ware.

Obviously, you can’t leave out that in recent years, Bieniemy has served as the offensive coordinator for a Super Bowl contender/champion. Still, Bieniemy continues to be looked over when head coaching jobs become available.

In the past two seasons, NFL teams have offered Bieniemy an interview for a number of jobs, but every time, they have picked a different candidate, thus leaving Bieniemy to prosper in KC.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, however, says it times up and “If EB’s not a head coach here soon, something’s wrong.”

