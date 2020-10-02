Falcons Sign Former Bears Kicker

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would monitor Koo this week into Monday night’s game against Green Bay .

“Right now, we’re keeping an extra kicker and punter on the practice squad,” Quinn said Atlanta Falcons’ official website . “So, that’s one option if it was deemed available to do that, but the good news is we’ll take this all the way through the next few days. We do have an extra day this week with the game on a Monday night, so we’ll spend all of the time we need to research that and be prepared if we do need to.”

Fry joined the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and after that had some short stints with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before his NFL journey, Fry played collegiete ball at South Carolina where he made 51 of his 70 field goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards.

Falcons Cut Georgia Kicker

In response to adding Fry, Atlanta droped specialist Cam Nizialek.

Nizialek is attmepting to continue his journey to the NFL after making history at UGA two-years ago.

After receiving his degree from Columbia University in 2017, Nizialek transferred to UGA where he played his last eligible season—the same one that led the dawgs to an SEC Championship win and a trip to the National Championship game. As a dawg, he averaged 45.0 yards over 61 punts.

In between now and then, Nizialek has had some success landing a spot on rosters, but not with the longevity players are looking for.

After his UGA season, the specialist played a short-while with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, booting a record high 65-yard punt. Younghoe Koo was on the team at the time too. Nizialek ranked second in the league with an average of 47.4 yards per punt. He then was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a kicker where he competed in two exhibition games before ending with an injury settlement.

We wish Nizialek the best and hoepfully he finds a more permananet home.

Falcons Tweak Practice Squad

The Falcons have signed on CB Tyler Hall and DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. To complement the moves, Atlanta dropped DJ White and linebacker Deone Bucannon from the practice squad.

Hall spent training camp in Atlanta. The 21-year-old possesses the length and size that the Falcons look for in corners. Hall played in 31 games at the University of Wyoming where he made 70 tackles with three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Edwards played in 30 games for Ferris State where he recorded 84 tackles (26 solo), 4.0 sacks and one pass defense.

The Falcons’ protected practice squad players this week were QB Kurt Benkert, LB Edmond Robinson, P Cameron Nizialek (cut) and WR Chris Rowland.

