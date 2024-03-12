Falcons in Agreement With San Francisco 49ers TE, George Kittle’s Backup

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason with a need to land a backup tight end. On the first day of free agency, the Falcons did just that as they landed former San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner on a three-year, $12 million deal, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Woerner has spent his entire career with the 49ers after being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Woerner has just 11 receptions for 120 yards in his career.

Woerner should have more of an opportunity to play with the Falcons after backing up George Kittle for his entire career. He appeared in all 17 games last season due to his blocking ability, a key contribution to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.

At $4 million per year, the Falcons must see something in him that can help the team.

What Will Woerner Bring to the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have a potential star tight end in Kyle Pitts. While Pitts hasn’t lived up to the expectations after being drafted in the first round, posting just 2,049 yards in three seasons with 6 touchdowns, Kirk Cousins could change that.

With a legitimate quarterback for the first time in his young career, Pitts can burst onto the scene and be the star the Falcons offense needs.

However, Woerner will still be needed after the team decided to let Jonnu Smith walk. The 26-year-old Georgia Bulldog product will get his chances to make plays but is expected to serve as a run blocker for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

With the addition of Cousins, adding a tight end who can block was essential. Cousins, 35 years old and coming off an Achilles tear, isn’t the most athletic quarterback in the world. He’ll need to be protected and Woerner gives them that.

Dave Choate of The Falcoholic views this move as an upgrade in the blocking department, something the team needs.

“Woerner is here to block, bluntly. The Falcons may see some untapped pass catching upside in the Georgia product, but he has 11 receptions in four NFL seasons and isn’t going to be more than the seventh or eighth option in this passing attack.

“What Woerner does do well is pave the way for running backs and hold his own in pass protection, two roles the Falcons will prize because they have dynamic young running back talents in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier and an aging, not super mobile quarterback in Kirk Cousins who needs time in the pocket to thrive.”

Falcons Were Active on First Day of Offseason

With cap space, a young team with talent, and a new head coach, the Atlanta Falcons made the most of the first day of the offseason.

They made the biggest splash with the addition of Cousins and landed a serviceable backup in Woerner.

After making their initial move with Cousins, the Falcons can now search for other talent on the market with confidence. They found their quarterback, which was the most important need heading into the offseason.