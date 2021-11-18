Falcons Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons added some depth to their weak offensive line by signing offensive tackle/guard Rick Leonard to their practice squad on Wednesday, per his NFL agent Brett Tessler.
The move comes after the Falcons did their obligatory release of kicker Elliot Fry.
Leonard,24, entered the league in 2018 as a 4th round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints. Since then, he’s bounced around playing short stints with the LA Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Houstons Texans, and more recently, the Washinton Football Team.
However, he has yet to play this season after he landed on the Injured Reserve List with a leg injury in training camp. The Football team released him on an injury settlement, but he’s back to being healthy again.
The addition on Leonard makes sense since the Falcons are weak at the guard position with Josh Andrews still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Falcons Week 11 Depth Chart vs. New England
The Falcons are on tap to kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Patriots.
Here is the Falcons depth chart against New England:
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Dustin Colquitt
LS: Josh Harris
H: Dustin Colquitt
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson
It’s worth noting that running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision.
