Falcons Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons added some depth to their weak offensive line by signing offensive tackle/guard Rick Leonard to their practice squad on Wednesday, per his NFL agent Brett Tessler.

The Atlanta Falcons just signed my client Rick Leonard (OT/G, FSU) to their practice squad. Former 4th round pick of the New Orleans Saints was with the Washington Football Team last year and this preseason before getting injured. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) November 17, 2021

The move comes after the Falcons did their obligatory release of kicker Elliot Fry.

Leonard,24, entered the league in 2018 as a 4th round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints. Since then, he’s bounced around playing short stints with the LA Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Houstons Texans, and more recently, the Washinton Football Team.

However, he has yet to play this season after he landed on the Injured Reserve List with a leg injury in training camp. The Football team released him on an injury settlement, but he’s back to being healthy again.

The addition on Leonard makes sense since the Falcons are weak at the guard position with Josh Andrews still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Falcons Week 11 Depth Chart vs. New England

The Falcons are on tap to kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Patriots.

Here is the Falcons depth chart against New England:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Dustin Colquitt

LS: Josh Harris

H: Dustin Colquitt

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

It’s worth noting that running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision.

