Falcons Signing Former Browns DT: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are set to sign defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Saturday, April 16.

Breaking: FA DT Vincent Taylor is signing with the #Falcons, per source. Since 2017, the 6-3, 311-pound Taylor has played in 40 games, totaling 65 tackles, two sacks and four QB hits. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2022

The signing announcement comes just a few days after the Falcons had Vincent in or for a visit, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Taylor Went Drafted Out Oklahoma State

Taylor, 28, first joined the NFL in 2017 as a sixth-round (194th overall) pick by the Miami Dolphins.

The Oklahoma State product played 13 games during his rookie year before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which cut ended his season early. His second year in the league was also derailed by an injury. Taylor played in eight games in 2018 before suffering a foot injury and landing on the injured reserve again.

It was a “surprise” when the Dolphins released him ahead of the 2019 season because, despite Taylor’s injury setbacks, he remained a valuable asset to Miami’s defense.

He logged 28 defensive stops and missed only 1 tackle during his first two seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, earning him overall PFF grades of 84.1 and 76.3.

Playing in a total of 21 games for Miami, Taylor made 45 tackles, had three QB hits, and four tackles for a loss and two sacks.

