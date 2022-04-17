Falcons Signing Former Browns DT: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are set to sign defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Saturday, April 16.
The signing announcement comes just a few days after the Falcons had Vincent in or for a visit, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Taylor Went Drafted Out Oklahoma State
Taylor, 28, first joined the NFL in 2017 as a sixth-round (194th overall) pick by the Miami Dolphins.
The Oklahoma State product played 13 games during his rookie year before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which cut ended his season early. His second year in the league was also derailed by an injury. Taylor played in eight games in 2018 before suffering a foot injury and landing on the injured reserve again.
It was a “surprise” when the Dolphins released him ahead of the 2019 season because, despite Taylor’s injury setbacks, he remained a valuable asset to Miami’s defense.
He logged 28 defensive stops and missed only 1 tackle during his first two seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, earning him overall PFF grades of 84.1 and 76.3.
Playing in a total of 21 games for Miami, Taylor made 45 tackles, had three QB hits, and four tackles for a loss and two sacks.
