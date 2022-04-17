Falcons Signing Former Browns DT: Report

Falcons Signing Former Browns DT: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are set to sign defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Saturday, April 16.

The signing announcement comes just a few days after the Falcons had Vincent in or for a visit, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Taylor Went Drafted Out Oklahoma State

Taylor, 28, first joined the NFL in 2017 as a sixth-round (194th overall) pick by the Miami Dolphins.

The Oklahoma State product played 13 games during his rookie year before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which cut ended his season early. His second year in the league was also derailed by an injury. Taylor played in eight games in 2018 before suffering a foot injury and landing on the injured reserve again.

It was a “surprise” when the Dolphins released him ahead of the 2019 season because, despite Taylor’s injury setbacks, he remained a valuable asset to Miami’s defense.

He logged 28 defensive stops and missed only 1 tackle during his first two seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, earning him overall PFF grades of 84.1 and 76.3.

Playing in a total of 21 games for Miami, Taylor made 45 tackles, had three QB hits, and four tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Taylor was soon signed off the waivers onto the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season and waived as a part of the 2020 season roster cuts. After being waived by Buffalo, Taylor was claimed off the waivers by Cleveland where he appeared in 15 games for the Browns, recording 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.

However, his most recent stint was in Houston last season and that too was also cut short after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1.

Since joining the league in 2017, Taylor has appeared in 40 NFL games, logging 65 tackles (42 solo), two sacks and four QB hits.

Taylor Replaces Tyeler Davison

Taylor’s signing helps fill the void on the Falcons’ defensive line depth chart left by nose tackle  Tyeler Davison.

The Falcons parted ways with Davison just one day ahead of free agency on March 15. Davison had signed a three-year, $12 million deal with Atlanta back in 2020 and was approaching the last year of that contract.

Letting Davison go was ultimately a money-saving decision. He had a cap hit of nearly $5 million for 2022 and his freed release should free up roughly $3.69 million in cap space.

Davison, a former fifth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints, joined the Falcons in 2019. He finished the 2021 season logging 30 tackles (three for a loss) and had zero sacks. Not to mention the fact that Davison had also lost playing time to the Falcons’ monstrous DT, Anthony Rush.

Both Rush, listed at 6’4 and 360 pounds, and Taylor, listed at 6’3 and 311 pounds, are bigger defenders than 6’2, 309-pound Davison.

Now, with the addition of Taylor, the Falcons’ defensive front currently consists of Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush, John Cominsky, Nick Thurman, and Ta’Quon Graham.

You can also expect Atlanta to turn to the 2022 rookie draft class to add even more depth to their line.

,
