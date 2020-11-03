Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s Status Update vs. Broncos

Atlanta Falcons rising star wideout, Calvin Ridley, has had to deal with the injury spell this season, but nothing keeping him away for too long.

He enters Week 9 back in the injury report with a mid-foot sprain.

But, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI determined that Ridley avoided a serious injury and the team will consider him day-to-day.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who had his MRI today and is considered day-to-day, was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, source said. The tests didn’t show much, so the hope is he’s back shortly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Luckily this week, the Falcons get an extra day of rest since they played on Thursday Night.

Ridley Ruled Out of Panthers Game

The Atlanta Falcons were sitting at 1-6 without an interim head coach and no general manager when they entered Thursday’s game against the Panthers.

Their 2020 season has felt hopeless this season, but Calvin Ridley has been a bright light on the team. So on Thursday Night Football against Carolina, it was scary to see him go down in the second quarter. He limped off the field after a catch that set up Matt Ryan’s 12-yard touchdown run. He was shortly ruled out with an ankle injury. Reports said it was high, but it was a bit lower than that, thankfully.

Entering his third season, Ridley has been one of the best receivers in the league this year. He ranks third among the NFL in receiving yards (615) and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns (6). The former first-round pick has four 100-yard receiving games in six meetings so far. He has reeled in 23 touchdown catches since his 2018 rookie season, setting him up for third in the NFL behind Tyler Lockett and Tyreek Hill.

Russell Gage, Christian Blake, and Olamide Zaccheus would take the snaps in Ridley’s absence.

Russell Gage Has a Quiet Night

Gage came off the injury report on Thursday after dealing with a knee sprain. However, he wasn’t as active as he normally is. He reeled in two of his three targets for 25 receiving yards during Atlanta’s 25-17 win.

He was going off in Weeks 6 and 7 against Minnesota and Detroit by and racked up 10 combined receptions for 119 yards, but with Thursday night’s performance, he has been held under 30 receiving yards in four of his past six outings.

Gage is likely in line for behind Ridley if he can’t play the whole game. Hopefully, Zaccheus gets some more chances too because he’s looked good in each snap he’s played this season

Ridley’s Breakout Year

Last season, Ridley reeled in 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games and 10 starts for his second year.

As long as he stays healthy this season, Ridley is projected across the boards to have the biggest breakout season in the NFL this fall.

Analysts have even gone as far as to say that Ridley will outscore DeAndre Hopkins.

Halfway through the season, Ridley has 43 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns. Hopkins has 57 receptions, 704 yards receiving, and three scores.

Ridley will need a few more breakout games to get ahead of Hopkins and hopefully, that starts on Sunday when Atlanta hosts the Broncos.

READ NEXT: Interesting Name Emerges on Falcons Next Head Coach Radar

