Falcons Fans React to Cordarrelle Patterson’s Performance vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a heftier workload than expected in Week 1 against New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

After Damien Williams went down with a rib injury following the first play of the Falcons’ second drive, Patterson took over––and he didn’t disappoint.

In the second quarter, Patterson ran all of the Saints and capped it off with a five-yard rushing touchdown, marking the Falcons’ first one of the 2022 season.

CP capping off 8 carries for 52 yards with a TD.@ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/Y4U8xanX99 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 11, 2022

Though the Falcons lost 27-26, Patterson was a brighter light, leading the backfield with 22 carries for 120 yards and a score.

It’s also notable to mention that the Saints’ defense had not allowed 100 rushing yards in 20-straight games until Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson is having a day pic.twitter.com/yzUjaK1T38 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

Falcons Fans React to Cordarelle Patterson’s Performance

After practically carrying the Falcons on his back last season, logging a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receptions, the Falcons re-signed Patterson to a one-year deal.

While fans were stoked, there was some uncertainty that the 31-year-old back might not be able to duplicate those kinds of numbers this fall.

That was put to sleep today as fans were ecstatic to see Patterson back in action and looking like the same guy last year.

Fans chimed in via Twitter to show CP a lot of love:

The Cordarrelle Patterson show is underway in 2022. That dude is special. — Matt Chernoff (@RealMattlanta) September 11, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson is in his PRIME — Kramer (@KKramzz) September 11, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson is a ANIMAL!!!! Give him the ball EVERY SINGLE TIME — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) September 11, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson is an elite RB but y’all ain’t ready for that convo — 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚 (@GabefromGA) September 11, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson is just disrespectful. — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) September 11, 2022

Some fans also joked about how he may be carrying the Falcons on his back unexpectedly again this season:

Cordarrelle Patterson year after year pic.twitter.com/32YsHl8FH6 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 11, 2022

The Falcons stacked their running back and wide receiver room this season in hopes of giving Patterson a break but it looks like he could be in for another big role this season.

