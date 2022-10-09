NFL Fans React to ‘Bogus’ Call by Refs on Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

The Atlanta Falcons may have had a chance for a come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the fourth if a questionable call by the officials never happened.

The Falcons trailed 21-15 with just under three minutes on the clock when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for “roughing the passer” on a third down sack on Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady.

Per league rules, roughing the passer is a foul in which a defender makes illegal contact with the quarterback after they have thrown a forward pass. The penalty is a loss of 15 yards for the defense and an automatic 1st down for the offense.

You can see for yourself if Jarrett was out of line:

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

Tampa went on to finish the drive and run the clock down for a 21-15 win, marking their fifth-straight victory over Atlanta.

NFL Fans Trash Referees Across Social Media

NFL fans, including Tampa Bay fans, are not happy with the outcome of the game following the call on Jarrett.

“Falcons played their asses off just to have a bogus roughing call steal away an opportunity for them to win. As a Bucs fan this win is gross. Do better NFL,” a Tampa fan tweeted.

“I’m not even a falcons fan and I’m pissed about the roughing the passer call,” another non-Atlanta fan wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t remember the last time the whole internet was talking about a Falcons game. That’s how bad that call was,” a Falcons fan tweeted.

“Disgusting, horrific roughing the passer call. Jerome Boger should be fired and banned from all levels of football. Truly horrendous,” Reddit CFB chimed in.

Fans are also not happy with the NFL as disappointing calls just like this one have been happening game after game.

“That call!!! How can you even take the NFL seriously! What a joke!,” another Falcons fan wrote.

Some even think the officials were in favor of Tampa, specifically Brady.

“All the right things were happening for the Falcons and then Boger made the worst call I’ve ever seen to save Brady, pray for Falcons fans,” wrote a fan.

There are plenty of more where those comments came from and those are a lot nice than what others are currently saying.